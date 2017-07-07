News By Tag
New Release of Homes at Citrus Grove
Griffin Residential Announces the Release of Phase 3 in Fontana
"We are pleased with the positive response we have had to the homes at Citrus Grove. Citrus Grove is the perfect choice for homebuyers looking for an affordably priced home that will grow with them. The selection of floor plans and unique designs gives families the ability to increase their buying power. Our new release has been enthusiastically received by the market," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential.
The single-level and two-story home designs range from 1,746 to 3,100 square feet with up to 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. With pricing in the $400,000s, Citrus Grove offers light-filled spaces, generously-sized backyards and optional outdoor California rooms which are enticing homebuyers to settle in. Many will also appreciate the financial benefits that set Citrus Grove apart in Fontana's new home community with an attractive low 1.3% tax rate and no HOA.
Featuring refined modern aesthetic appointments, each of the floorplans at Citrus Grove are infused with a warm and inviting sense of home. Every thoughtful detail enhances an appealing balance of form and function from the welcoming great rooms and inspiring gourmet kitchens that include granite countertops, spacious islands and walk-in pantries to the energy efficient amenities such as whole house fans and optional solar paneling that can help reduce utility expenses.
The charming single-level Residence One is an airy open floorplan convenient for homebuyers looking for affordable quality and the ease and comfort of single-level living.
Residence Two offers a versatile floorplan with a first floor bedroom, home office and loft perfect for growing families. Residence Three shares the attributes of Residence Two with the addition of a spacious bonus room adding approximately 400 square feet ready to serve as a playroom, media lounge or personal gym; accommodating an array of lifestyles.
Citrus Grove is conveniently situated just moments away from trending new restaurants, cafes and shops in North Fontana. Nearby, students of all ages utilize San Bernardino County's largest library and technology center.
Municipal parks, recreational and sports facilities offer fun activities for everyone and destinations like Victoria Gardens, Pacific Electric Trail and Glen Helen Regional Park make for a lively outdoor experience. With easy access to shopping, schools and the 10 and 210 freeways, Citrus Grove delivers the luxury of convenience to everyday life.
View the floor plans and register today at http://www.Citrus-
With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Citrus Grove by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.
