 
News By Tag
* Vegan
* Cruelty-free
* Empower
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

You are our Hero! - Introducing The Super Matte by Jelly Pong Pong

You are brave, You are beautiful, You are our hero! Stand out from the crowd and wear our brand-spanking new product like a red cape.
 
 
The Super Matte in "Amazing"
The Super Matte in "Amazing"
LOS ANGELES - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Jelly Pong Pong releases brand new lipstick with a message that resonates.

A beautiful intention to rejuvenate and moisturize the skin at once sealed within this simple yet effective lipstick with a super matte finish. Thanks to the Cucumber and Dragon Fruit's enormous skin conditioning superpower, your lips remain silky smooth and lusciously hydrated throughout the day.

The product is 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan. Moreover, it does not contain : Mineral Oils, Parabens and Phthalates.

RRP : $22

Available in two stunning shades : Amazing & Power Trip

Amazing is an everyday, in-your-face scarlet shade while Power Trip with its cherry sharade gives the lead back to your hand.
Check out : http://jellypongpong.com

Why did we use Cucumber and Dragon Fruit extract?

Cucumber is well-known for its skin-tharapeutic properties. It is an excellent moisturizer and hydratant with the ability to calm puffy skin. Dragon fruit is rich in vitamins, it is like a superfood for skin that helps repair the sundamaged and dry upper tissue so, you can kiss good-bye to chapped skin. (Dragon fruit is also super-weird looking, we just love it!)

End
Source:Jelly Pong Pong
Email:***@jellypongpong.com Email Verified
Tags:Vegan, Cruelty-free, Empower
Industry:Beauty
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Jelly Pong Pong Cosmetics PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share