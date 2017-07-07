You are our Hero! - Introducing The Super Matte by Jelly Pong Pong

You are brave, You are beautiful, You are our hero! Stand out from the crowd and wear our brand-spanking new product like a red cape.

-- Jelly Pong Pong releases brand new lipstick with a message that resonates.A beautiful intention to rejuvenate and moisturize the skin at once sealed within this simple yet effective lipstick with a super matte finish. Thanks to the Cucumber and Dragon Fruit's enormous skin conditioning superpower, your lips remain silky smooth and lusciously hydrated throughout the day.The product is 100% Cruelty-Free and Vegan. Moreover, it does not contain : Mineral Oils, Parabens and Phthalates.RRP : $22Available in two stunning shades : Amazing & Power TripAmazing is an everyday, in-your-face scarlet shade while Power Trip with its cherry sharade gives the lead back to your hand.Check out : http://jellypongpong.comWhy did we use Cucumber and Dragon Fruit extract?Cucumber is well-known for its skin-tharapeutic properties. It is an excellent moisturizer and hydratant with the ability to calm puffy skin. Dragon fruit is rich in vitamins, it is like a superfood for skin that helps repair the sundamaged and dry upper tissue so, you can kiss good-bye to chapped skin. (Dragon fruit is also super-weird looking, we just love it!)