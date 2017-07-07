News By Tag
Sun Acquisitions announces the sale of commercial landscape firm Grundstrom
Sun Acquisitions generated 30 potential buyers for the Business that were then distilled to 2 offers. The Business was acquired by a private investor who was looking to acquire an asset in the landscaping industry. The Seller of Grundstrom, Paul Nelson, stated "I was very pleased with Sun Acquisitions in the sale of my company Grundstrom Landscape. They were professional and their marketing skills were excellent. They truly represented my best interest and I would highly recommend their services."
About Sun Acquisitions
Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.
www.sunacquisitions.com
Phone: 773-243-1603
Contact
Tabitha David
***@sunacquisitions.com
