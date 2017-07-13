News By Tag
* UPSL
* NASL
* MLS
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
United Premier Soccer League Announces Mesoamerica FC as Western Conference Expansion
Los Angeles-Based Pro Development Team Joins UPSL for 2017 Fall Season
Based in Los Angeles, Mesoamerica FC will begin UPSL play in the Pro Premier Division Western Conference.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "When we talk about bringing in pro development teams with a pedigree of success, Mesoamerica Futbol Club is the kind of team we're talking about. Mesoamerica is a established competitive squad that has a very solid futbol footprint in the L.A. market with respect to its player base and club following. We pleased to have Mesoamerica become part of our Pro Premier Division as we want the most competitive teams to be part of our Fall Season coming forward. We wish Mesoamerica the best of success as a new member of the UPSL."
Mesoamerica FC is owned and operated by Daniel Garcia, 51, a Los Angeles-based CPA and realty broker. A native of Guatemala, Garcia was a competitive player in his home country before becoming a professional referee.
Mesoamerica FC Owner and General Manager Daniel Garcia said, "We recruit a lot of players that come from the Mexican academies, from Liga MX. Once they turn 20 and they don't make the first team then they get released. They call me, and we get players who are very experienced."
Created in 2000 and competing with many former Liga MX club academy players, Mesoamerica FC is the current champion in three different Los Angeles-area competitive men's open leagues as well as the defending champion of the prestigious Copa Alianza in San Bernardino, Calif.
"One of the most important things is being able to qualify for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup," Garcia said. "I waited a few years for the right time but I think we're ready."
The team is exploring venue options in order to comply with the UPSL's Minimum Standards. The club will announce its upcoming game schedule.
About Mesoamerica Futbol Club
Mesoamerica Futbol Club is an American Soccer club currently based in Los Angeles, Calif., and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. Mesoamerica FC will begin play in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2000, Mesoamerica FC can participate in the qualifying rounds for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
David Garcia
Direct: 213-924-9049
Email: mesoamericafc@
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 70 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Utah. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 13, 2017