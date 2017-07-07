Corona Contracts introduce dedicated stage curtains service

The new service is intended for theatres, cinemas, event spaces and other entertainment venues

Contact

Neil Carr

***@coronacontracts.co.uk Neil Carr

End

-- Building on their history providing bespoke curtain and blinds systems for clients in the commercial sector, the new service is targeted primarily at clients running entertainment venues, including event spaces, performance spaces, cinemas and conference centres. The service draws on Corona Contracts' previous experience manufacturing and installing large format curtains for schools, colleges and university buildings.The new dedicated stage curtain service positions itself as a single solution for entertainment venues looking for new or upgraded curtains. As with their other curtain and blind services, Corona Contracts design, manufacture and install their stage curtains in house at their facility in Preston. With complete control over production and installation, Corona Contracts aim to provide stage curtains that are durable enough to stand up to the rigours of repeated use in performance spaces.With the world of theatre and live entertainment experiencing significant growth, Corona Contracts introduce their new stage curtain service to meet the needs of both new venues and existing venues undergoing refurbishment. Drawing on their experience working with architects and designers in the world of business, the team offer to integrate themselves with existing venue staff and contractors in order to identify the most appropriate type of installation for each venue. The company promise non-destructive, fully bespoke installation, equally suitable for new venues and older buildings.Corona Contracts stage curtains are customisable, offering a range of fabrics and finishes to integrate the designs with the existing branding and decor of entertainment and performance spaces. The fabrics selected for use are fire-retardant, meeting all health and safety requirements necessary for use in public spaces. The new stage curtains can also be lined, an energy efficiency measure which can help reduce the heating bills of large indoor spaces. The curtains can be further optimised to offer sound dampening enhancements in rooms where sonic reflections can cause unwelcome distractions.The range of stage curtains are available with all of the motorised, remote control and automated options that Corona Contracts' existing blind and curtain installations support. The motorised systems are targeted at luxury and high end venues, providing seamless hands-free operation of large stage curtain installations.Corona Contracts Ltd are a bespoke curtain and blinds manufacturer based in Preston with over 20 years experience contracting.