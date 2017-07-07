News By Tag
Announcing the 2017 Pet Food Safety Workshop
The workshop is designed for pet food industry professionals with food safety responsibilities, including managers and technicians in quality assurance and control, sanitation, operations and maintenance. Undergraduate and graduate students studying in fields related to animal health and food safety are also invited to attend.
The Pet Food Safety Workshop features a robust lineup of sessions from presenters with decades of industry experience including:
• Dr. Jim Dickson, professor in the Department of Animal Science at Iowa State University, will share about Controlling Food Safety Issues with Pet Food.
• Martin Bucknavage, senior food safety associate with the Penn State Extension at the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences, will present sessions about Good Manufacturing Practice and Food Safety Considerations for the Supply Chain.
• Chestnut Labs' team of experts including Kristen Acker, Dr. Mary Bandu, Matt Oltman and Missy Dean will each present portions of the pet food safety curriculum, including sessions about microbiology, chemistry, quality, pathogen environmental monitoring, and shelf-life/challenge studies.
"We are excited to host a workshop with tools and resources that can immediately and dramatically impact safety in manufacturing facilities,"
The workshop will take place at the Embassy Suites near the Kansas City Airport, and a special rate is being offered by the hotel to attendees. Sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 3, and 8:30 a.m. to Noon on October 4. Breakfast and lunch will be provided each day for course registrants.
Full agenda information and conference registration details are available at http://www.chestnutlabs.com/
