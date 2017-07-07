News By Tag
MariTrace Provides Crucial Vessel Tracking Data for New Breakthrough GNS Service
Leading vessel intelligence company MariTrace Ltd. has been selected to supply vessel tracking data for Global Navigation Solutions (GNS), the world's No. 1 navigation provider to commercial shipping.
VoyagerTM Open Permit delivers unrestricted access to Admiralty Vector Chart Service (AVCS) electronic charts, combined with Voyager route planning and navigation management software. The exciting new service allows users to pay one fixed annual fee—no matter how many electronic navigational charts (ENCs) they open, view or sail through. The annual fees are calculated by GNS's unique pricing algorithms that use vessel tracking data and other factors to generate accurate prices tailored to each vessel in a fleet. This not only gives them a completely new way to purchase ENCs, but it also simplifies and reduces the expense of buying, managing and using ENCs.
MariTrace is integral to the function of VoyagerTM Open Permit; it provides the ship tracking data that is essential to the service. MariTrace's tracking data, which employs a mixture of automatic identification system (AIS) data and Inmarsat data, also lets ship managers monitor vessel progress and view ENC usage in real time from anywhere in the world via PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone.
"MariTrace has had a long relationship with GNS, and we are delighted to now be providing additional services for the Voyager Open Permit system," said Managing Director Thomas Owen. "We have worked very closely with GNS for some time to develop the data that underpins this fantastic new service, and we are extremely excited about the prospect of helping GNS clients gain economic benefits from this great product."
"Navigation has quickly become all about digital," said Hayley van Leeuwen, GNS's Product and Marketing Director. "We are very pleased to be working in partnership with Maritrace. By combining GNS's expertise in maritime solutions with MariTrace's real-time vessel tracking services, we are achieving exciting new digitally-led efficiencies and safety improvements for our customers."
GNS is a leading maritime solutions company that supports more than 12,000 commercial shipping vessels and super yachts around the world. It utilizes intelligence, such as MariTrace's vessel tracking data, to help companies enhance safety, improve efficiency and reduce costs. Through its comprehensive suite of products and services, it delivers a wide variety of solutions for real-time navigation, navigation management, voyage optimization, regulatory compliance, ship-to-shore communications and cyber security. GNS is present in major shipping hubs worldwide providing, 24/7/365 support to the vessels and companies it serves.
The crucial ship tracking data that MariTrace provides GNS is just one of many vessel intelligence services the company brings to the marketplace. Established out of the Quintillus group in 2012, MariTrace provides an array of professional vessel tracking services to the maritime industry. As a company, it prides itself on being big enough to make a difference, but small enough to care. MariTrace provides everything from bespoke data solutions for vessel tracking analysis to standard vessel-tracking products for vessel owners, operators, and managers. The company leverages a network of AIS satellites, its own custom databases, and proprietary algorithms to analyze data and create additional data sets that allow customers to make better economic and operational decisions.
In addition, MariTrace offers custom solutions that provide value-added services to the maritime and financial industries, ranging from Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSCs) to Shipping Company CEOs, and from brokers to hedge funds. The company further differentiates itself by combining big data expertise with decades of maritime intelligence proficiency. It takes the data that it receives—nearly 750 million vessel messages per month—and mines it in unique ways, using machine learning and custom algorithms, to reveal detailed insights in vessel and commodity movements. MariTrace is constantly enhancing its products to meet the ever-evolving demands of the maritime and commodity industries.
For more information about MariTrace and its vessel tracking services, visit http://www.maritrace.com or contact Thomas Owen at +44 (0) 208 1234 337. To learn more about GNS, please visit http://www.globalnavigationsolutions.com/
Press & Media Contact:
Thomas Owen, Managing Director
MariTrace Ltd.
Holborn, London
United Kingdom
+44 (0) 208 1234 337
enquiries@maritrace.com
http://www.maritrace.com
