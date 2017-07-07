 
July 2017
Shag Over to Georgia's Lanier Islands for Inaugural "I Love Beach Music" Festival

Southern Lakeside Destination to Host Two-Day Open-Air Concert July 28-29
 
 
The Embers will Take the Stage at Lanier Islands First "I Love Beach Music" Fest
The Embers will Take the Stage at Lanier Islands First "I Love Beach Music" Fest
 
BUFORD, Ga. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lanier Islands invites its guests to hearken back to a simpler time of drive-in movies, limbo contests and clam bakes while making some special memories of their own at the lake. Boasting an abundance of picturesque lakeside venues, the sprawling Georgia resort proves the ideal setting for a beach music festival. To that end, Lanier Islands is encouraging its fans to start practicing their very best "Carolina Shag" in preparation for the inaugural "I Love Beach Music" Festival. Hosted on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29, the "I Love Beach Music" Festival will showcase a lineup of highly revered beach music bands to inspire guests to show off their dance moves while taking a trip down memory lane. Friday's concert – featuring Grains of Sand – will be hosted at the beachfront Sunset Cove inside LanierWorld, while Saturday's back-to-back concerts – featuring The Catalina's and The Embers – will take place at Legacy Pointe overlooking the water adjacent to the resort's flagship hotel, Legacy Lodge. Saturday's event will also comprise a dinner buffet created by the Islands' culinary team. For those who Love Beach Music the most, the resort has designed a special "I Love Beach Music" accommodations package so guests can simply dance their way back to their hotel room once the music has ended and extend their fun in the sand and sun into the following day.

2017 "I Love Beach Music" Festival Lineup at Lanier Islands:

Friday, July 28 – Venue: LanierWorld

10am-9pm – Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark Open at LanierWorld

5-7pm – Beachside Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Cafe

6:30pm-9pm – Grains of Sand on the Sunset Cove Stage

With more than half a century of combined playing experience, Athens, GA-based Grains of Sand is comprised of seven of the finest musicians in the country.  These are true artists, players who have performed with artists like Marvin Gaye, The Platters, Jerry Butler, The Marvelettes, Jackie Wilson, and Patti Labelle, just to name a few.

Saturday, July 29 – Venue: Legacy Pointe at Legacy Lodge

5:30-7:30pm – Waterfront Buffet at Legacy Pointe Pavilion

5:30-7pm – The Catalinas at Legacy Pointe

The Islands invites its guests to shag their way into the weekend with The Catalinas - who were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1995. Having launched the band in the heart of beach music country – Charlotte, North Carolina – in 1957, The Catalinas celebrate their 60th Anniversary this year.  Well-known throughout the U.S. for their signature beach music sound, fans may recall The Catalinas mega hit "Summertime's Callin' Me".

7-9:30pm – The Embers at Legacy Pointe

Since the band's inception in 1958, Raleigh, North Carolina's The Embers have virtually defined the genre of what has become known as 'Beach Music'. Well-known for their top-quality showmanship and boasting an average of 225 shows per year, The Embers have been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. A true musical institution, the band is honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina's Official Ambassadors of Music.

Admission to "I Love Beach Music" Festival at Lanier Islands on Friday July 28 is FREE with a LanierWorld Daily Admission Ticket or Summer Adventure Season Pass. For those guests who only wish to attend the concert plus have access to the beach and Sunset Cove Café, admission is just $15/person. Admission to the festival on Saturday is $20 for an Individual Ticket, $35 for an Individual Buffet, or $100/couple – which includes two concert tickets and two buffets. Starting at $329/couple/night, the "I Love Beach Music" accommodations package is available both Friday and Saturday nights and includes an overnight stay at Legacy Lodge, concert tickets for two, two complimentary cocktails, dinner buffet for two (Saturday only) and breakfast buffet for two the following morning. To make reservations and learn more, please visit www.lanierislands.com or call 770-945-8787.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Having received the coveted TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence four years in a row, Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* Guests will also incur $15/car resort gate fee.

