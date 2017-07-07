News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shag Over to Georgia's Lanier Islands for Inaugural "I Love Beach Music" Festival
Southern Lakeside Destination to Host Two-Day Open-Air Concert July 28-29
2017 "I Love Beach Music" Festival Lineup at Lanier Islands:
Friday, July 28 – Venue: LanierWorld
10am-9pm – Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark Open at LanierWorld
5-7pm – Beachside Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Cafe
6:30pm-9pm – Grains of Sand on the Sunset Cove Stage
With more than half a century of combined playing experience, Athens, GA-based Grains of Sand is comprised of seven of the finest musicians in the country. These are true artists, players who have performed with artists like Marvin Gaye, The Platters, Jerry Butler, The Marvelettes, Jackie Wilson, and Patti Labelle, just to name a few.
Saturday, July 29 – Venue: Legacy Pointe at Legacy Lodge
5:30-7:30pm – Waterfront Buffet at Legacy Pointe Pavilion
5:30-7pm – The Catalinas at Legacy Pointe
The Islands invites its guests to shag their way into the weekend with The Catalinas - who were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Beach Music Hall of Fame in 1995. Having launched the band in the heart of beach music country – Charlotte, North Carolina – in 1957, The Catalinas celebrate their 60th Anniversary this year. Well-known throughout the U.S. for their signature beach music sound, fans may recall The Catalinas mega hit "Summertime's Callin' Me".
7-9:30pm – The Embers at Legacy Pointe
Since the band's inception in 1958, Raleigh, North Carolina's The Embers have virtually defined the genre of what has become known as 'Beach Music'. Well-known for their top-quality showmanship and boasting an average of 225 shows per year, The Embers have been inducted into the South Carolina Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame, the South Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame and the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. A true musical institution, the band is honored to carry the moniker of North Carolina's Official Ambassadors of Music.
Admission to "I Love Beach Music" Festival at Lanier Islands on Friday July 28 is FREE with a LanierWorld Daily Admission Ticket or Summer Adventure Season Pass. For those guests who only wish to attend the concert plus have access to the beach and Sunset Cove Café, admission is just $15/person. Admission to the festival on Saturday is $20 for an Individual Ticket, $35 for an Individual Buffet, or $100/couple – which includes two concert tickets and two buffets. Starting at $329/couple/
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* Guests will also incur $15/car resort gate fee.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse