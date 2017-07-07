News By Tag
Zillable Disrupts Enterprise Social Networks with the Launch of Collaboration Platform
Zillable launches a secured collaboration and innovation platform that consolidates familiar productivity and collaboration apps for teams of any size
Productivity and innovation tools, such as: boards, mind mapping, chat, and newsfeeds, are ordinarily one-off apps created by various developers. Zillable offers the enterprise a suite of integrated collaboration and innovation tools on a single platform, specifically designed for organizations to realize new value from diverse employees working across departments and time zones, and to be responsive to disruptive markets.
"Zillable is like your digital coffee shop where teams collaborate and innovate - seamlessly at ease," Andrew Pham, CEO and Founder of Zillable explained. "The enterprise can create private collaboration networks that dissolve departmental silos and streamline the way employees get stuff done, innovating faster." Public communication channels may also be employed by the enterprise, engaging the Crowd and fine-tuning predictions for market shifts and internal company strategy.
"Today's global workforce can't be constrained by the limitations of conference calls, corporate emails, or video conferences,"
The Zillable platform effectively merges social media with enterprise collaboration workspaces and business productivity apps, such as boards, mind mapping, newsfeeds, and task management. "The autograph of innovation isn't mysterious,"
Zillable's disruptive collaboration and innovation platform is designed exclusively for teams and organizations of any size. Free and paid plans are offered, including a basic free plan for unlimited evaluation that includes chat, boards, and other productivity tools at no cost. To learn more about Zillable, visit: Zillable.com
