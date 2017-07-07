 
News By Tag
* Buziness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Modesto
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Zillable Disrupts Enterprise Social Networks with the Launch of Collaboration Platform

Zillable launches a secured collaboration and innovation platform that consolidates familiar productivity and collaboration apps for teams of any size
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Buziness

Industry:
Business

Location:
Modesto - California - US

Subject:
Products

MODESTO, Calif. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Zillable™, an innovator in collaboration and innovation, unveils the world's first collaboration and innovation platform specifically designed for forward-thinking teams and enterprises of 10-10,000 members to collaborate and innovate on any device and from any location.

Productivity and innovation tools, such as: boards, mind mapping, chat, and newsfeeds, are ordinarily one-off apps created by various developers. Zillable offers the enterprise a suite of integrated collaboration and innovation tools on a single platform, specifically designed for organizations to realize new value from diverse employees working across departments and time zones, and to be responsive to disruptive markets.

­­­

"Zillable is like your digital coffee shop where teams collaborate and innovate - seamlessly at ease," Andrew Pham, CEO and Founder of Zillable explained. "The enterprise can create private collaboration networks that dissolve departmental silos and streamline the way employees get stuff done, innovating faster." Public communication channels may also be employed by the enterprise, engaging the Crowd and fine-tuning predictions for market shifts and internal company strategy.

"Today's global workforce can't be constrained by the limitations of conference calls, corporate emails, or video conferences," Mr. Pham said. "Zillable empowers employees to create and innovate whenever and wherever they need – not just when it fits into someone else's schedule."

The Zillable platform effectively merges social media with enterprise collaboration workspaces and business productivity apps, such as boards, mind mapping, newsfeeds, and task management. "The autograph of innovation isn't mysterious," explains Andrew. "When you get right down to it, innovation happens when you give freedom to your employees to engage, share ideas, and provide them with the productivity tools to help them streamline their workflows."

Zillable's disruptive collaboration and innovation platform is designed exclusively for teams and organizations of any size. Free and paid plans are offered, including a basic free plan for unlimited evaluation that includes chat, boards, and other productivity tools at no cost. To learn more about Zillable, visit: Zillable.com

Contact
Zillable
***@zillable.com
End
Source:
Email:***@zillable.com Email Verified
Tags:Buziness
Industry:Business
Location:Modesto - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share