Solomon/Turner Named A Top St. Louis PR Firm by Small Business Monthly

SolomonTurner PR Named A Top St. Louis PR Firm

-- Solomon/Turner, Inc., a multimedia St. Louis public relations firm, has been named one of the top public relations firms in St. Louis for 2017 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly. This is the ninth consecutive year Solomon/Turner has received this recognition.Thousands of nominations were made by area business owners. Respondents were asked to explain why their St. Louis PR firm should be included on the list. The winners were selected from feedback and recommendations from agency clients."It is a testament to our clients that we continue to receive this special honor," said Steve Turner, Principal of Solomon/Turner. "Solomon/Turner provides a multi-faceted approach that includes not only traditional and social media, but we also goes outside the box to create specialized campaigns that generate the best results possible. All clients receive senior level counsel and a responsive approach to all their marketing needs. Our team appreciates the great feedback the agency received during the nominating process."The complete listing of the top public relations firms is now available in the July, 2017 edition of Small Business Monthly ( http://www.sbmon.com/ Awards/Article/ 939/Best-Public- Relat... ).ABOUT SOLOMON/TURNER MULTIMEDIA PRSolomon/Turner Multimedia PR. has been providing Public Relations and Marketing services for over 25 years. The firm specializes in working with emerging businesses from start-ups to large enterprises. The agency has worked with clients on a national as well as local basis. Solomon/Turner has special expertise working with emerging companies, high-tech firms, nationally known personalities, authors and speakers. The firm has worked companies involved in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Solomon/Turner provides clients with both traditional and social marketing to include reputation management, brand building, graphic design, media relations, content building, strategy, web design, video production and video marketing, and special events. Solomon/Turner is a member of the Public Relations Society of America, Chesterfield, MO Chamber of Commerce, Northwest Chamber of Commerce and participates with other organizations. For additional information visitSolomon Turner PR ( http://www.solomonturner.com/ ) or call 314-205-0800.