San Miguel de Allende on Top of the World as Travel + Leisure Readers Vote the Colonial Gem Their Favorite City in Latin America and Across the Globe
Every year, the readers of Travel + Leisure, the largest travel magazine brand in the United States, vote on their favorite destinations, hotels and more in the World's Best Awards survey.
"Over the past few years, our readers have anointed destinations as varied as Kyoto, Charleston, and Bangkok as the World's Best city. In 2017, for the first time ever, San Miguel de Allende has won this coveted title. It's clear that T+L readers are drawn to the city's artistic, historic, and culinary heritage, as well as its beauty and hospitality,"
In addition to San Miguel de Allende being named the No. 1 Best City in the World and No. 1 Best City in Mexico, Central and South America for 2017, the properties Hotel Matilda and Rosewood San Miguel de Allende were named #1 and #2 Top City Hotels in Mexico, respectively.
"Accolades such as this, which Travel+Leisure readers bestowed today on our city, are of great importance to all of San Miguel de Allende because it rewards our dedication, hospitality and friendliness and the great work each of us does to ensure that our visitors feel they are at home," said Ricardo Villarreal García, mayor of San Miguel de Allende. "We are fully committed to our city and its infrastructure, its past, present and future, and this type of award confirms that we are on the right path."
San Miguel de Allende, located in the Bajio region of Mexico's Guanajuato state, is renowned for its picturesque cobblestone streets, colonial architecture and natural lighting. Its colonial-era traditions, both religious and secular, provide the perfect setting to experience authentic and vibrant Mexican culture.
The city's cultural significance, its architectural contribution to the Mexican Baroque art, architecture and the historical role it played in the fight for Mexican independence led to it being included in UNESCO's World Heritage list as the "Protective town of San Miguel el Grande and the Sanctuary of Jesus Nazareno de Atotonilco" in 2008.
