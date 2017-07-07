Country(s)
Councilman Rick Williams to hold Meet and Greet August 9 at Southwest Florida's Veterans Museum & Library
Williams served his country for 22 years in the United States Navy
Former Cape Coral Youth Council Chair Branden Pearson is organizing the event to bring together our veterans and our youth to learn more about Williams' agenda to keep the city moving forward. Military veterans are invited and encouraged to attend to ask questions and voice concerns. For reservations, visit http://bit.ly/
The Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library is dedicated to honoring our military, preserving and displaying military artifacts and memorabilia, while educating the public about our nation's heritage. Displays range from the Revolutionary War through the Afghanistan conflict. All artifacts have been donated or loaned by the military, government and generous individuals.
Councilman Williams has served on the Cape Coral City Council for four years and as Mayor Pro Tem for the last two years. He served 22 years in the U.S. Navy and has been an active member and avid supporter of the Military Museum for many years. To learn more about Rick Williams, visit http://RickForCapeCoral.com for a full biography, accomplishments and agenda.
Rick for Cape Coral
***@gmail.com
