CX North America Releases Freight Vision Mobile App

-- CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), a leader in freight collaboration solutions for the transportation industry, announced today the availability of the Freight Vision Mobile App (goo.gl/c8vuJQ), a new product designed to give a range of users, especially at the management level, visibility over the status of their freight operations any time and any where. Nicknamed the "4:00 a.m. App," the Freight Vision Mobile App recognizes that key business activity frequently occurs outside of normal business hours. During off-hours away from the office, managers lack connectivity with the systems version of Freight Vision and the operations staff who often provide them delivery status updates. The easy-to-use mobile app fills this gap by delivering real-time status information over their smartphones or other mobile devices on demand.The Freight Vision Mobile App delivers information related exclusively to drivers and shipments already in the system. It does not, for example, allow new deliveries to be scheduled. However, the Freight Vision Mobile App is feature-rich when it comes to the visibility and communications capabilities for which it is designed. Key functionality includes• Orders in Progress: Offers a view of all orders in progress, including total amount being delivered plus the number of orders on time, running behind but not late and late. Where shipments are not being tracked, the app will so indicate.• Order Details: Allows the user to visualize the driver's specific assignment including total miles, completed miles, miles to go, estimated trip time, pick up time, deliver by time, original estimated time of arrival (ETA) and current ETA.• View Route and Current Location: Displays a driver's current location within the context of the overall route in map format. This function also can furnish a street-level view of the driver's exact location.• Messenger: Allows direct communication with a select driver. Built-in functionality allows one-to-one, secure text messaging.• Search Live Capacity: Conducts searches within a select city with the capability to narrow search results to a specific radius or vehicle size and body type within a locale.• Search Results: Provides a map display, conforming to the selected search radius, that indicates via colored markers both vehicle location and availability status.Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, says, "Knowledge is power, and real-time information is the ultimate knowledge source when it comes to managing freight deliveries and meeting customer requirements. Unlike many industries, the freight management business often occurs outside the traditional Monday to Friday, 9 to 5 business day. Managers want visibility over their operations after hours and whenever they are off site. Our groundbreaking Freight Vision Mobile App technology responds to this business need, bringing them a variety of direct visualization and communication functions to assure they possess the control, collaboration and customer support capabilities they require to run their businesses effectively. "Designed by transport professionals for transport professionals, the CX North America Freight Vision Mobile App is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It is free of charge for CX North America subscribers and firms doing business with subscribers. The app is optimized for display on a full range of screens.CX North America Information Services Inc. (CX North America), headquartered in Tecumseh, Ontario, Canada, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group, a leading provider of technology for the transportation industry and operator of two of the United Kingdom's largest and fastest-growing independent freight exchanges. CX North America brings Transport Exchange Group's proven technology and business model to the North American marketplace to enhance visibility, increase agility, optimize efficiency and improve communication and collaboration for carriers, brokers and 3PLs. We offer users a number of ways to engage with our products and services, depending on the technology they already have in place. For more information, please visit our website at goo.gl/ifqDjs, call 1-888-270-0482 or email us at info@cxnamerica.com. Follow us on Twitter (twitter.com/cxnamerica), Facebook (facebook.com/CXNorthAmerica/), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/cx-north-america-inc)and Google+ (plus.google.com/+Cxnamerica).