Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization Announces July Historic Fort Harrison Tour

-- The tour will take place from 1:30pm-3:30pm at 210 South Fort Harrison. Those interested in attending may RSVP to Amber Skjelset, tour hostess and Manager of the Scientology Information Center to participate.The Fort Harrison, the 90 year-old grand dame of Clearwater, has a grand history. Memories include stately dinners, proms, coming of age events and fundraisers for many charities.In 1975 the Church of Scientology purchased the Fort Harrison, becoming the Church of Scientology's International Religious Retreat. Every year, thousands of Scientologists from all over the world visit this Church of Scientology for advanced religious services. The Church also hosts hundreds of community and non-profit events at the Fort Harrison.In February this year, the Church began hosting monthly historic building tours of the Fort Harrison."We started the monthly Historic Fort Harrison tours as a fun way for the community to revisit their past or just see this magnificent building for the first time," said Ms. Skjelset.There is no cost to attend. Light Refreshments served. Dressy casual attire is recommended. To find out more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.The Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology. Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.For more information please visit scientology-fso.org.Photo Caption: Guests touring the Historic Fort Harrison June 2017 with hostess, Ms. Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center. These stairs, with the pool in the background, lead from the state-of-the art Fort Harrison auditorium to the plush gardens. The next Historic Fort Harrison tour will be held July 29th starting at 1:30pm. To RSVP, please contact Ms. Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966.