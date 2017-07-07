 
Industry News





What's quiet, intelligent, yet always in tiers?

You might think we're off our trolley but wait..............
 
 
Three Tier Trolley
NORWICH, England - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Our trolleys are quiet from noise-eliminating wheels and built-in sound-absorbing mat. They're intelligent because even the parts you don't see are effortless to clean. A design without dirt traps helps this.  And the tiers? Well, you can choose a number between two and five to suit your purpose, made from fully welded hygienic 304-grade stainless steel.

At Teknomek, we provide equipment and furniture for industries where hygiene is everything. Our trolleys can effortlessly carry up to 40 kg per shelf, with a total load of 150 kg for trolleys with four shelves or more. High quality swivel and braked wheels are fitted as standard. Each wheel is cushioned by thermoplastic castors, with bumpers constructed from shock resistant plastic. Unlike some stainless steel trolleys, every Teknomek trolley comes with TWO braked castors for user safety.

For more information about our range and bespoke / customised service, email mail@teknomek, call us on 01603 788 833 or visit us here https://www.teknomek.co.uk/
