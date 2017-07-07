News By Tag
What's quiet, intelligent, yet always in tiers?
You might think we're off our trolley but wait..............
At Teknomek, we provide equipment and furniture for industries where hygiene is everything. Our trolleys can effortlessly carry up to 40 kg per shelf, with a total load of 150 kg for trolleys with four shelves or more. High quality swivel and braked wheels are fitted as standard. Each wheel is cushioned by thermoplastic castors, with bumpers constructed from shock resistant plastic. Unlike some stainless steel trolleys, every Teknomek trolley comes with TWO braked castors for user safety.
For more information about our range and bespoke / customised service, email mail@teknomek, call us on 01603 788 833 or visit us here https://www.teknomek.co.uk/
