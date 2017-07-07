News By Tag
K9 Honey Launches First Raw Honey for Dogs
K9 Honey makes its Pet Industry debut at Superzoo 2017 - Booth# 1708.
Raw honey has been used to promote human health and vitality for well over 3,000 years. Hippocrates, "The Father of Modern Medicine," endorsed raw honey to promote total health and well-being. What many do not know is that the same benefits realized by humans are directly applicable to our dogs.
This is why we've brought K9 Honey to market. Our raw honey, naturally blended with bee pollen collected from across the country, is the first of its kind available for pets.
"We are very excited to launch this healthy new treat for dogs," said Joe Harwell, Principle for K9 Honey. "Just like humans, dogs see tremendous benefits from regular consumption of raw honey. Dog owners regularly report seeing a decrease of their pets allergy symptoms, improved digestive health, shinier coats and healthier skin."
Honey is thought to be an excellent digestive aid since it naturally contains live enzymes and amylase, an enzyme which facilitates the proper digestion of carbohydrates. The slow metabolic release of honey creates a safe and effective method of improving performance, while promoting healthy GI function. Nutritionists have long touted the many therapeutic benefits of raw honey and it is considered to be an excellent source of flavonoids, as well as vitamins B6, B12, C, D and E.
"While raw honey has been extensively researched, there are no companies that have come forward with a raw honey created specifically for dogs. We're proud to be the first to market, a choice that demonstrates our commitment to healthy pets."
K9 Honey is the first raw honey treat and food topper in the natural category of the pet industry. They will be making their debut at Superzoo 2017 in booth 1708. Learn more at http://k9Honey.com
Please visit booth #1708 at SuperZoo to learn more about K9 Honey. Additional information and high resolution images are available by contacting Dana Humphrey, whitegatepr@
About K9 Honey for Dogs
K9 Honey is a family-owned and operated company specializing in raw honey and unique varietals of raw honey for dogs. K9 Honey is currently available online at www.K9Honey.com, and in finer pets shops and salons throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.K9Honey.com.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
