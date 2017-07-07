News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Nine Icard Merrill Attorneys Named to Prestigious List of Florida Super Lawyers
Peer-Driven Recognition Places Team Among the Top in the State
"We are honored to have our team named among the most respected attorneys in practice," said Robert Lyons, President of Icard Merrill. "This recognition serves as a reflection of the genuine dedication, steadfast commitment and exceptional results we bring to our clients throughout multiple areas of representation."
The Icard Merrill attorneys chosen for this year's print list are:
- Charles J. Bartlett – Business Litigation, Construction, Business/Corporate Law
- Thomas F. Icard, Jr. – Construction Litigation, Business Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Robert G. Lyons – Alternative Dispute Resolution, Personal Injury-Medical Malpractice, Personal Injury-General
- William W. Merrill, III – Land Use & Zoning, Real Estate, Environmental, Administrative Law, Government Relations
- Alyssa M. Nohren – Real Estate, General Litigation
- W. Andrew Clayton, Jr. – Securities Litigation, Business Litigation, Alternative Dispute Resolution
- Jaime L. Wallace – Family Law
- F. Thomas Hopkins, III – Real Estate, Estate Planning & Probate, Business/Corporate
- G. Matthew Brockway – Rising Star – Land Use/Zoning, Real Estate, Intellectual Property
Representing no more than five percent of lawyers in the state, Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of recognition and professional achievement. The annual listing has a rigorous, patent-pending screening process that includes multiple phases with peer nominations and evaluations combined with third-party research.
About Icard Merrill
With offices in Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee Counties, Icard Merrill offers clients more than a half-century of legal experience in real estate, land use, personal Injury, employment law, corporate and tax law, family law, probate, tax, and estate planning as well as business, commercial and construction litigation. The firm's practice groups work both independently and cooperatively, and strive to provide the most thorough representation possible. For more information, visit icardmerrill.com or call 941-366-8100.
Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. Recent accolades include the 2017, 2016, 2015 & 2014 Best Marketing/PR Agency by SRQ Magazine readers; the 2016 Corporate Philanthropy Award for "Nearly Big" Companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2016 "Top 25 Public Relations Firms of Southwest Florida" by Tampa Bay Business Journal; the 2015 Greater Good Philanthropy Award – Small Business by Biz(941) Magazine; the 2014 Small Business of the Year by the Manatee Chamber of Commerce; and the 2010 Small Business of the Year by the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.
Contact
Britney Guertin
***@grapeinc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse