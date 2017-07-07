 
July 2017
ABI Northeast Conference - Douglas S. Skalka "The Closely Held Business in Financial Trouble"

 
 
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Douglas S. Skalka, principal with the law firm of Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C., will moderate the panel session "The Closely Held Business in Financial Trouble: Unraveling Conflicts Within the "Family"" at the American Bankruptcy Institute 24th Annual Northeast Conference. Mr. Skalka is joined by Christine E. Devine, Jason L. Mills and Hon. Brian K. Tester.

The panel session will discuss the unique issues facing professionals (lawyers, accountants, financial advisors, etc.) who represent a closely held business (not a publicly held corporation) that is often family owned or owned by a small group of individuals, and is in financial distress. Issues involve potential conflicts between owners, officers and the business, and other issues related to the lack of controls or documentation that are required in a public corporation. Other issues may be similar to what can be found in a public corporation but the business lacks the resources to address them.

Mr. Skalka specializes in bankruptcy, commercial finance, business reorganization and asset-based lending transactions. He holds a certification as a Business Bankruptcy Law Specialist from the American Board of Certification. Mr. Skalka achieved this certification in 1995 and has been recertified each subsequent review, and is one of only eight attorneys in Connecticut who hold this certification.

About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith

Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.

