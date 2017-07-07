News By Tag
ABI Northeast Conference - Douglas S. Skalka "The Closely Held Business in Financial Trouble"
The panel session will discuss the unique issues facing professionals (lawyers, accountants, financial advisors, etc.) who represent a closely held business (not a publicly held corporation)
Mr. Skalka specializes in bankruptcy, commercial finance, business reorganization and asset-based lending transactions. He holds a certification as a Business Bankruptcy Law Specialist from the American Board of Certification. Mr. Skalka achieved this certification in 1995 and has been recertified each subsequent review, and is one of only eight attorneys in Connecticut who hold this certification.
About Neubert, Pepe & Monteith
Neubert, Pepe & Monteith, P.C. is a general practice law firm located in New Haven, Connecticut with offices in Fairfield, Connecticut and White Plains, New York (www.npmlaw.com). Our team of twenty-seven attorneys possesses the exceptional legal and professional skills required to meet clients' objectives. The team's depth, talent, and dedication to client success allows Neubert, Pepe & Monteith to better serve clients locally and nationally.
