News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Daystar Launches On Multichoice DStv South Africa
Multichoice DStv has long been on the cutting edge of South African Television. Starting in 1986, the platform has continued to grow, and today they provide service to millions of homes across the country, bringing viewers sports, news, movies and more.
Due to Multichoice's long-standing reputation as an innovative, forward-thinking television platform, it was a perfect partner for Daystar Television Network. For two decades, Daystar has been bringing the best in faith-based programming to international viewers across the globe, featuring many of today's leading Christian voices such as Bishop T.D. Jakes, Joel Osteen, Joseph Prince, Hillsong, Creflo Dollar, Joyce Meyer and many more. In addition to its wide array of programmers, Daystar also produces award-winning original content such as Marcus and Joni, Joni Table Talk, The Green Room and Reflections, just to name a few.
"We are very excited to be joining the Multichoice DStv line-up," says Steve Wilhite, Vice President of Affiliate Relations. "At Daystar, we believe that through the power of television, people's lives can be impacted in a positive way, and we look forward to bringing hope and encouragement to all of our new viewers in South Africa."
For a complete list of Daystar programs and airdates, be sure to visit Daystar.com.
# # #
About Daystar Television Network
Daystar Television Network is an award winning, faith-based network dedicated to spreading the Gospel 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all around the globe, through all media formats possible. Reaching over 109 million households in the United States and over 2 billion people worldwide, Daystar is the fastest growing faith-based television network in the world. To learn more, visit Daystar.com.
Contact
Lesley Stephen
***@daystar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 13, 2017