Forever Books and "Bedtime for Buzzy" Creators Launch "Buy One, Give One" Promotion
Inspired by the spirit of giving in Southwest Michigan and the idea of paying it forward, the creators of the children's book "Bedtime for Buzzy" are partnering with Forever Books to benefit Berrien County foster kids
For each copy of the critically-acclaimed "Bedtime for Buzzy" that is purchased between July 29, 2017 and August 31, 2017 from Forever Books or from www.bedtimeforbuzzy.com, the publisher will donate a copy for the benefit of a foster child to the Berrien County Department of Human Services.
"We are very happy to announce this small way to encourage reading and introduce a fun story to area foster kids and to publicly recognize the extraordinary contributions that Berrien County foster families make," stated author T.J. Hackworth.
The promotion will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29th with a book signing and reading of "Bedtime for Buzzy" with author T.J. Hackworth at Forever Books in downtown St. Joseph. Any purchases of the storybook at Forever Books or https://bedtimeforbuzzy.com during the event or throughout the month of August will qualify for the promotion.
In addition to helping a foster child by purchasing a copy of the book, local families can also consider becoming a licensed foster home themselves.
"Here in Berrien County, we have approximately 340 kids in foster care and the majority of those children are placed in our approximately 100 licensed foster homes, so we are always looking for more families that are willing to get licensed," said Heather Hoffman, a Children's Services Supervisor with the Berrien County Department of Human Services.
In the cleverly-illustrated "Bedtime for Buzzy," a young boy is playing with his toys and doesn't want to go to bed, until he imagines his toys coming to life one by one to convince him that going to sleep is the best way to continue his adventures.
Bedtime for Buzzy has been honored with a number of awards, including being named a Distinguished Favorite in the Children's Fiction category of the 2017 Independent Press Awards, a Finalist in the Preschool Picture Books category in the 2017 National Indie Excellence awards, and as an Honorable Mention in both the "Picture Books, 5 and Younger" and "Best Illustrations"
These accolades add to the critical acclaim already received by the 28-page, hardcover book, including positive reviews from the Children's Book Review, Foreword Reviews, Kirkus Reviews and BlueInk Reviews, among many others.
