Eatontown Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles

-- Eatontown Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History TitlesAuthors will be available to sign copies of local history booksThe Eatontown Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, July 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Various authors will be available to sign their Arcadia Publishing & The History Press local history titles including,and. Stop by to get your copies signed!Asbury Park Reborn - Joseph BilbyLost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore - Rick GeffkenOwning New Jersey - Joseph GrabasMurder & Mayhem in the Highlands - John KingLegendary Locals of Rumson, New Jersey - Roberta Van AndaBarnes & Noble180 Route 35Eatontown, NJ 07724Saturday, July 22nd, 2017; 4:00 p.m.Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com