 
News By Tag
* Local History
* Eatontown
* New Jersey
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Eatontown
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Eatontown Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles

Authors will be available to sign copies of local history books
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Local History
* Eatontown
* New Jersey

Industry:
* Publishing

Location:
* Eatontown - New Jersey - US

Subject:
* Events

EATONTOWN, N.J. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Eatontown Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles

Authors will be available to sign copies of local history books

The Eatontown Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, July 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Various authors will be available to sign their Arcadia Publishing & The History Press local history titles including, Murder & Mayhem in the Highlands, Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore, Asbury Park Reborn: Lost to Time and Restored to Glory, Owning New Jersey: Historic Tales of War, Property, Disputes & The Pursuit of Happiness, and Legendary Locals of Rumson. Stop by to get your copies signed!

Asbury Park Reborn - Joseph Bilby
Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore - Rick Geffken
Owning New Jersey - Joseph Grabas
Murder & Mayhem in the Highlands - John King
Legendary Locals of Rumson, New Jersey - Roberta Van Anda

Join the authors for a signing:
Where:  Barnes & Noble
180 Route 35
Eatontown, NJ 07724
When:  Saturday, July 22nd, 2017; 4:00 p.m.

Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.

The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town?  Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@arcadiapublishing.com
Posted By:***@arcadiapublishing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Arcadia Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share