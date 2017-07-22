News By Tag
Eatontown Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Local History Titles
The Eatontown Barnes & Noble will be hosting a local author book signing on Saturday, July 22nd from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Various authors will be available to sign their Arcadia Publishing & The History Press local history titles including, Murder & Mayhem in the Highlands, Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore, Asbury Park Reborn: Lost to Time and Restored to Glory, Owning New Jersey: Historic Tales of War, Property, Disputes & The Pursuit of Happiness, and Legendary Locals of Rumson. Stop by to get your copies signed!
Asbury Park Reborn - Joseph Bilby
Lost Amusement Parks of the North Jersey Shore - Rick Geffken
Owning New Jersey - Joseph Grabas
Murder & Mayhem in the Highlands - John King
Legendary Locals of Rumson, New Jersey - Roberta Van Anda
Join the authors for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
180 Route 35
Eatontown, NJ 07724
When: Saturday, July 22nd, 2017; 4:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
