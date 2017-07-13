News By Tag
Oldest Credit Union in the State of VA Changes Name
RPCU changed its charter in 2008 so that people who live, work, worship, attend school or volunteer in the city of Richmond and their family members of this group would be eligible to join.
For this reason, RPCU decided to change the name to Credit Union of Richmond. It sends a clear message that everyone in Richmond is eligible for membership not just for postal workers and family.
In 2014, the Board of Directors and CO-CEO's, Penny Williams and Shirley Cooper had the vision to change the name of Richmond Postal Credit Union when they saw the market changing. Knowing they had to reach more of the community, the name Credit Union of Richmond was the name that appealed to the whole community.
"Credit Unions across America change to new names for various reasons. Richmond Postal Credit Union's membership originally consisted of Postal workers but since 2008 the credit union has been open to the City. But who knew? That's why Richmond Postal Credit Union is now Credit Union of Richmond. The message is clear," stated Williams.
"We're still doing what we do best, helping each other. Credit Union of Richmond - people helping people," Cooper said about the name change.
Richmond Postal Credit Union is the oldest credit union in the state of Virginia and serves over 7,000 members in the Richmond area. Started by postal workers in 1923 at the Brook Road location, Richmond Postal Credit Union has provided financial solutions and competitive loan rates to the postal workers and their families in the Richmond area for decades.
About Credit Union of Richmond: Credit Union of Richmond is a community-based credit union located in the city of Richmond. Originally Richmond Postal Credit Union was founded by Postal Workers in 1923, membership was opened to the city of Richmond in 2008 to help serve the underserved.
Source: http://www.vacul.org/
