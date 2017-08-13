Omics Technologies for Analysis of Precious Rare Biosamples

 
OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Omics technologies such as proteomics have far-reaching applications in diagnostics and clinical medicine, ecology, integrative biology research and beyond. Availability of sufficient quantities of biological samples might, however, pose a barrier for their use. In a collaborative study led by the University of Tarapacá (Chile), the Research and Restoration Centre for French Museums (Paris, France) and the Laboratory of Mass Spectrometry of Interactions and Systems, University of Strasbourg (France), researchers have developed and optimized a novel proteomics approach that utilizes an ancient archaeological hair sample from the Atacama Desert in Chile, dated to about 3,880 years ago. The study, which was able to identify 11 ancient hair proteins and visualize the preservation state of mummy's hair from only 500 micrograms of raw material, appears in OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology, a peer-reviewed publication from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/). The article is available free on the OMICS (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/omi.2017.0067) website until August 13, 2017.

Dr. Armelle Charrié-Duhaut, lead author of the study entitled "Omics for Precious Rare Biosamples: Characterization of Ancient Human Hair by a Proteomic Approach," notes that "this work could enable omics scientists to apply a proteomic approach to precious and rare samples, not only in the context of archaeometrical studies but also for future applications that would require the use of very small amounts of a sample."

"We are pleased to publish this innovative study that brings in fresh vistas, and adds to our understanding of hair protein alteration processes such as those due to ageing and ecological exposures," says OMICS Editor-in-Chief Vural Özdemir, MD, PhD, DABCP. "It also attests to the rise of proteomics applications in postgenomics biology."

OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology (http://www.liebertpub.com/omi) is an authoritative peer-reviewed interdisciplinary journal published monthly online, addressing the latest advances at the intersection of postgenomics medicine, biotechnology and global society, including the integration of multi-omics knowledge, data analyses and modeling, and applications of high-throughput approaches to study complex biological problems. Public policy, ethics and societal aspects of the large-scale biology and 21st century data-enabled sciences are also peer-reviewed. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on the OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology website.

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many areas of science and biomedical research, including Journal of Computational Biology, ASSAY and Drug Development Technologies, and Zebrafish. Its biotechnology trade magazine, Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News (GEN), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Kathryn Ryan
914-740-2250
kryan@liebertpub.com
