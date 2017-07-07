News By Tag
New Saturday Programs at IMAG History & Science Center
So far science activities have included earth and space science demonstrations exploring gravity and clouds, and more recently exercises examining the anatomy of a firework, and making propeller tops. Interactive history exercises have included learning about the Calusa Empire and fashioning tools and art characteristic of their time in Southwest Florida.
The recent merger of the Imaginarium Science Center and the Southwest Florida Museum of History into the IMAG History & Science Center has created a stimulating blend of subjects from both organizations. A newly-combined mission of engaging visitors in the exploration of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and history with an emphasis on Southwest Florida provides opportunities to create new experiences. IMAG chose enhanced programing on the first and third Saturday of each month to highlight the new and exciting combination of subjects.
"History Saturday" on Jul. 15 will provide exercises about the Ice Age, a time period that began 2.6 million years ago. On Aug. 5 "Science Saturday" will include various activities pertaining to the sun as the solar eclipse slated for Aug. 21 fast approaches.
IMAG History & Science Center is a family-friendly destination offering fun interactive exhibits, an aquarium, history displays and a 3D theatre. The mission is to engage guests in the exploration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), and more recently the history of Southwest Florida. This is achieved through hands-on experiences and educational programs that further the understanding of the natural and human-made world, and foster an appreciation for Southwest Florida's unique environment, natural waterways, and rich history. A visit to IMAG nurtures intellectual curiosity, discovery, and innovation. For more information, visit theIMAG.org, or visit in person - 2000 Cranford Avenue | Fort Myers, Fla. 33916
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
