RE/MAX Realty Group/ 100 Hosts Grand Opening for New Leonardtown Office Location

REMAX 100 Leonardtown Grand Opening

Contact

Elizabeth Langer

***@gmail.com

-- The number one RE/MAX brokerage in Maryland and Northern Virginia will be celebrating a new office location in Southern Maryland. RE/MAX Realty Group/100 will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 for their RE/MAX 100 office in Leonardtown. The office is the new facility for the previously recognized RE/MAX 100 Mechanicsville and is part of an overhaul of 6 RE/MAX 100 offices purchased by Broker Ken Crowley.The RE/MAX 100 location is in the heart of historic Leonardtown and has a unique "steampunk" décor. Please join us for the celebration to meet local professionals in the real estate industry, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the facility.Grand Opening CelebrationWednesday, September 6, 20174 PM-7 PMRE/MAX 100- Leonardtown22845 Washington Street STE ELeonardtown, MD 20650Ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 PMFor more information on the grand opening of the new RE/MAX 100 office location, contact Director of Communications Elizabeth Langer at ElizabethdLanger@ gmail.com ###RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located in the greater Washington area. It is the number one RE/MAX brokerage in Maryland and Northern Virginia and was ranked 111 nationwide in closed transactions in the 2017 RISMedia Power Broker Report & Survey. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.