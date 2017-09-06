News By Tag
RE/MAX Realty Group/ 100 Hosts Grand Opening for New Leonardtown Office Location
The RE/MAX 100 location is in the heart of historic Leonardtown and has a unique "steampunk" décor. Please join us for the celebration to meet local professionals in the real estate industry, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the facility.
What: Grand Opening Celebration
When: Wednesday, September 6, 2017
4 PM-7 PM
Where: RE/MAX 100- Leonardtown
22845 Washington Street STE E
Leonardtown, MD 20650
Visuals: Ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 PM
For more information on the grand opening of the new RE/MAX 100 office location, contact Director of Communications Elizabeth Langer
RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located in the greater Washington area. It is the number one RE/MAX brokerage in Maryland and Northern Virginia and was ranked 111 nationwide in closed transactions in the 2017 RISMedia Power Broker Report & Survey. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.
Elizabeth Langer
***@gmail.com
