Industry News





RE/MAX Realty Group/ 100 Hosts Grand Opening for New Leonardtown Office Location

 
 
REMAX 100 Leonardtown Grand Opening
REMAX 100 Leonardtown Grand Opening
 
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The number one RE/MAX brokerage in Maryland and Northern Virginia will be celebrating a new office location in Southern Maryland. RE/MAX Realty Group/100 will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 for their RE/MAX 100 office in Leonardtown. The office is the new facility for the previously recognized RE/MAX 100 Mechanicsville and is part of an overhaul of 6 RE/MAX 100 offices purchased by Broker Ken Crowley.

The RE/MAX 100 location is in the heart of historic Leonardtown and has a unique "steampunk" décor. Please join us for the celebration to meet local professionals in the real estate industry, enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour the facility.

What: Grand Opening Celebration

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2017

4 PM-7 PM

Where: RE/MAX 100- Leonardtown

22845 Washington Street STE E

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Visuals: Ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 PM

For more information on the grand opening of the new RE/MAX 100 office location, contact Director of Communications Elizabeth Langer at ElizabethdLanger@gmail.com.

RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate brokerage with offices located in the greater Washington area. It is the number one RE/MAX brokerage in Maryland and Northern Virginia and was ranked 111 nationwide in closed transactions in the 2017 RISMedia Power Broker Report & Survey. The brokerage has over 400 Realtors® and specializes in Residential and Commercial real estate. RE/MAX Realty Group and RE/MAX 100 is a proud supporter of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. To learn more, please visit www.ournexthouse.com.

Contact
Elizabeth Langer
***@gmail.com
Source:RE/MAX Realty Group & RE/MAX 100
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
