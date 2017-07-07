 
Industry News





Express Homes to introduce three new home plans in Cape Coral

Homes available throughout the city start in the high-$100s.
 
 
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southwest Florida division of Express Homes is expanding both its portfolio of affordable new home plans and their availability throughout fast-growing Cape Coral. Express Homes, a D.R. Horton company, is preparing to add three new homes to the eight distinctive plans it currently offers, some of which are move-in ready. In addition, the builder has also begun building new homes in northwest Cape Coral, with prices starting in the high-$100s.

Express Homes currently offers one- and two-story home plans ranging from 1,672 square feet of living space and three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage to 4,177 square feet, with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and a two-car garage. Express Homes are move-in ready at closing and include a refrigerator, washer and dryer, blinds on all windows, 18-inch tile throughout the main living areas, 36-inch kitchen cabinets, sprinkler system, automatic garage door and covered lanai.

Featuring two full baths and a two-car garage, the new plans include a 1,641-square-foot two-bedroom home with a den, a 1,816-square-foot home with three bedrooms, and a three-bedroom home that offers 2,030 square feet of living space plus a den. They include signature features, such as paver driveways, walkways and patio, 42-inch kitchen cabinets, granite in the kitchen, 18-inch tile in all the wet areas and eight-foot interior doors.

With Cape Coral garnering national headlines for its rapid pace of growth, Express Homes is leading the response to the need for affordable new homes that integrate seamlessly into the city's existing neighborhoods. Many Express Homes buyers find they can purchase a new home for about the same monthly amount as they are currently paying for rent.

Express Homes in Southwest Florida is currently offering several attractive incentives, including special incentives for "Hometown Heroes," including teachers, medical professionals, firefighters, police and paramedics. For more information, contact sales agents Mike Amabile at (239) 699-5426 (tel:(239)%20699-5426), Mike Lippel at (239) 634-3689 (tel:(239)%20634-3689) or Evelyn Soares at (239) 834-9527. For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.

Express Homes, a D.R. Horton Company, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders for affordable homes. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Express Homes has locations in 55 markets and 18 states. For more information, visit our website at www.expresshomes.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Express Homes is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453

