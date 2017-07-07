News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Express Homes to introduce three new home plans in Cape Coral
Homes available throughout the city start in the high-$100s.
Express Homes currently offers one- and two-story home plans ranging from 1,672 square feet of living space and three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage to 4,177 square feet, with five bedrooms, three-and-a-
Featuring two full baths and a two-car garage, the new plans include a 1,641-square-
With Cape Coral garnering national headlines for its rapid pace of growth, Express Homes is leading the response to the need for affordable new homes that integrate seamlessly into the city's existing neighborhoods. Many Express Homes buyers find they can purchase a new home for about the same monthly amount as they are currently paying for rent.
Express Homes in Southwest Florida is currently offering several attractive incentives, including special incentives for "Hometown Heroes," including teachers, medical professionals, firefighters, police and paramedics. For more information, contact sales agents Mike Amabile at (239) 699-5426 (tel:(239)%20699-
Express Homes, a D.R. Horton Company, is one of the nation's leading homebuilders for affordable homes. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Express Homes has locations in 55 markets and 18 states. For more information, visit our website at www.expresshomes.com. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. Express Homes is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse