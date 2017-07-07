 
Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Van Sciver, Coss, Banks, Smith Highlight Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4-6

Colleen Doran, Noah Van Sciver, Steve Geiger, Simon Fraser, Jose Delbo Also Among Top Comics Creators At Greater Columbus Convention Center
 
 
Green Lantern Rebirth - Ethan Van Sciver
Green Lantern Rebirth - Ethan Van Sciver
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ethan Van Sciver ("Green Lantern"), Shawn Coss ("Cyanide & Happiness"), Darryl Banks ("Green Lantern") and Jeff Smith ("Bone") are among the leading comics artists and writers scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4-6 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Wizard World's enhanced Artist Alley includes a dedicated creative stage, active throughout every show, provides attendees additional opportunities to interact with artists and writers, with demonstrations, interactive Q&As, informative discussions, art raffles and auctions, learn-to-draw instruction and more.

Other prominent creators appearing include Noah Van Sciver ("Blammo"), Colleen Doran ("American Gods"), Simon Fraser ("Dr Who"), Jose Delbo ("Wonder Woman"), Steve Geiger ("Punisher"), Stuart Sayger ("IDW"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons") and Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe"), Rick Magyar ("The Spectacular Spider-Man," "The Lone Ranger & Tonto"), Uko Smith ("FX-The Lost Land), Genese Davis ("The Holder's Dominion"), Joe Corroney ("Star Wars," "Star Trek"), Kurt Lehner ("Gargoyles," "Marvel Action Hour") and Barbara Slate ("Archie," "Beauty and the Beast").

Davis, DannyFingeroth (group editor, "Spider-Man") and Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan,"Origins Unknown") will moderate many of the comics-themed panels during the three days. For the full list of comics creators scheduled to date to attend Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, fans can visit http://wizardworld.com/guests/columbus.

The creators join a first-rate lineup of celebrities scheduled to appear including David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon and Emily Caulfield, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), WWE® Superstar AJ Styles™, Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "King of Queens"), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie) and Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City") at the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The ninth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/columbus.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
