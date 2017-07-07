News By Tag
Van Sciver, Coss, Banks, Smith Highlight Artist Alley At Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, August 4-6
Colleen Doran, Noah Van Sciver, Steve Geiger, Simon Fraser, Jose Delbo Also Among Top Comics Creators At Greater Columbus Convention Center
Other prominent creators appearing include Noah Van Sciver ("Blammo"), Colleen Doran ("American Gods"), Simon Fraser ("Dr Who"), Jose Delbo ("Wonder Woman"), Steve Geiger ("Punisher"), Stuart Sayger ("IDW"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons") and Tom Cook ("Masters of the Universe"), Rick Magyar ("The Spectacular Spider-Man,"
Davis, DannyFingeroth (group editor, "Spider-Man")
The creators join a first-rate lineup of celebrities scheduled to appear including David Tennant ("Doctor Who," "Jessica Jones"), John Barrowman ("Arrow," "Doctor Who"), The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Nicholas Brendon and Emily Caulfield, Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Total Recall), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.")
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more, hosted by media personality Kato Kaelin. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The ninth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, August 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, August 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, August 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
