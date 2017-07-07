List of Top 10 MongoDB Interview Questions for Beginners and Professionals

Online Training, Assessment and Talent hiring Platform powered by Analytics and AI

Here's a top list of frequently asked MongoDB interview questions and answers for beginners as well as professionals.These MongoDB interview questions covered in this blog post have been created by corporate experts to give you an idea of type of questions which may be asked in interview and you can easily ace your interview. We have taken full care to give correct answers for all the questions.1. Explain what is MongoDB?Answer: Mongo-DB is a document database which provides high performance, high availability and easy scalability.2. What is "Namespace" in MongoDB?Answer: MongoDB stores BSON (Binary Interchange and Structure Object Notation) objects in the collection. The concatenation of the collection name and database name is called a namespace3. What do you understand by NoSQL databases? Is MongoDB a NoSQL database? Explain.Answer: At the present time, the internet is loaded with big data, big users, big complexity etc. and also becoming more complex day by day. NoSQL is answer of all these problems; It is not a traditional database management system, not even a relational database management system (RDBMS). NoSQL stands for "Not Only SQL". NoSQL is a type of database that can handle and sort all type of unstructured, messy and complicated data. It is just a new way to think about the database.Yes. MongoDB is a NoSQL database.4. What is the difference between MongoDB and MySQL?Answer: Although MongoDB and MySQL both are free and open source databases, there is a lot of difference between them in the term of data representation, relationship, transaction, querying data, schema design and definition, performance speed, normalization and many more. To compare MySQL with MongoDB is like a comparison between Relational and Non-relational databases.5. What is the difference b/w MongoDB and CouchDB?Answer: MongoDB and CouchDB both are the great example of open source NoSQL database. Both are document oriented databases. Although both stores data but there is a lot of difference between them in terms of implementation of their data models, interfaces, object storage and replication methods etc.6. Why does Profiler use in MongoDB?Answer: MongoDB uses a database profiler to perform characteristics of each operation against the database. You can use a profiler to find queries and write operations7. If you remove an object attribute, is it deleted from the database?Answer: Yes, it be. Remove the attribute and then re-save () the object.8. In which language MongoDB is written?Answer: MongoDB is written and implemented in C++.9. Does MongoDB need a lot space of Random Access Memory (RAM)?Answer: No. MongoDB can be run on small free space of RAM.10. What language you can use with MongoDB?Answer: MongoDB client drivers supports all the popular programming languages so there is no issue of language, you can use any language that you want.