GC Incentives helps save lives as American Red Cross sponsor

-- In an effort to help increase blood donations, GC Incentives (www.gcincentives.com)partnered with the American Red Cross to offer three $1,000 SuperCertificate shopping sprees to encourage blood donations this past spring."Our long-standing relationship led to our partnership with the Red Cross," said Rick Buer, GC Incentives CEO. "This is one way we can have an impact in helping to save lives."Nearly 21 million blood components are transfused in the U.S. each year given by about 6.8 million donors. The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood supply.GC Incentives is looking to large health providers as a means for making an impact on the health and wellness of individuals across the country.The company is offering wellness-inspired reward solutions for their clients. These tools align with current systems to reward employees and partners alike with appropriate gift cards as part of greater wellness initiatives and internal company challenges."We're changing how incentive programs are executed and received," said Rick Buer, GC Incentives CEO. "This shift is an innovative response to address trends we have seen in the market."GC Incentives works with businesses and nonprofits to implement effective incentive programs. The company has changed up industry standards with specialized software and tracking systems that work in tandem with company systems, no longer requiring special technology. The new methodology is a step away from traditional processes that mandate proprietary software and tracking systems.# # #With two decades behind them, GC Incentives challenges common practices in the incentive and recognition industry with innovative solutions that provide mobile-optimized tools to manage and deliver incentive and recognition programs. Businesses can avoid complex, expensive platforms and leverage their own systems to deliver high-value gift card rewards. GC has easy, effective and efficient solutions that keep more than 95% of budget invested in what matters most—people. The company remains agile and responsive to industry needs for large and small business alike. GC has state-of-the-art program solutions for clients in automotive, wellness, human resources, and sales and marketing arenas. Learn more at www.gcincentives.com.