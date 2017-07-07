 
News By Tag
* Marketing
* Highway
* Kansas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Marketing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Overland Park
  Kansas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987

Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. Supports Local Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Program

 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. Supports Local Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Program

Overland Park, KS  –Promotional, advertising and marketing firm, Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. is a company that prides themselves in their philanthropic ventures. Consumer Acquisitions recently "adopted" a stretch of highway to keep clean in their local community as part of the Kansas Adopt-A-Highway program. The Kansas Department of Transportation started the Adopt-A-Highway program back in December 1989. Work includes picking up trash and raking, as well as planting flowers. KDOT initially viewed it as an economical way to keep Kansas's roadways clean, but quickly came to the realization that the Adopt-A-Highway program served as a way to unite and bring communities in the great state of Kansas together.

The employees at Consumer Acquisitions are actively involved in the effort and Consumer Acquisitions has committed to keeping the highway free of liter and debris on US-69, 1.00 Mile, for .4 miles SE & .6 miles NW of Antioch Rd. in Johnson County. At Consumer Acquisitions, the cleanup initiative begins with a preliminary safety meeting to review safety guidelines and cleanup protocol. Safety vests, gloves, and trash bags are distributed to all employees.

"By being an active and engaged member of our local community, we are able to give back and make a difference." - Mark Kasik, CEO.


http://www.consumeracquisitions.com

Contact
Brittany Williams
Consumer Acquisitions, Inc.
913.515.4201
***@consumeracquisitions.com
End
Source:KDOT
Email:***@consumeracquisitions.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Highway, Kansas
Industry:Marketing
Location:Overland Park - Kansas - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share