Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. Supports Local Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup Program

Brittany Williams

Consumer Acquisitions, Inc.

913.515.4201

Brittany Williams
Consumer Acquisitions, Inc.
913.515.4201

-- Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. Supports Local Adopt-A-Highway Cleanup ProgramOverland Park, KS –Promotional, advertising and marketing firm, Consumer Acquisitions, Inc. is a company that prides themselves in their philanthropic ventures. Consumer Acquisitions recently "adopted" a stretch of highway to keep clean in their local community as part of the Kansas Adopt-A-Highway program. The Kansas Department of Transportation started the Adopt-A-Highway program back in December 1989. Work includes picking up trash and raking, as well as planting flowers. KDOT initially viewed it as an economical way to keep Kansas's roadways clean, but quickly came to the realization that the Adopt-A-Highway program served as a way to unite and bring communities in the great state of Kansas together.The employees at Consumer Acquisitions are actively involved in the effort and Consumer Acquisitions has committed to keeping the highway free of liter and debris on US-69, 1.00 Mile, for .4 miles SE & .6 miles NW of Antioch Rd. in Johnson County. At Consumer Acquisitions, the cleanup initiative begins with a preliminary safety meeting to review safety guidelines and cleanup protocol. Safety vests, gloves, and trash bags are distributed to all employees."By being an active and engaged member of our local community, we are able to give back and make a difference."- Mark Kasik, CEO.