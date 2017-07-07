 
Industry News





New food & drink experience platform to launched in September

Tasting365.com currently in development ready to launch in autumn
 
 
tasting365 v small
NORWICH, British IOT - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- A Norwich-based entrepreneur is aiming to launch a website that will showcase exciting food and drink experiences. Tasting365 will be a dedicated peer-to-peer marketplace for food and drink experiences.

Edwin Bailey, Founder of Tasting365 said, "Our aim is to link great hosts with interested, affluent consumers. The food and drink experiences marketplace is highly fragmented and tasting365 will be one of the first sites in the world to bring order to the chaotic range of experience."

The business will initially focus on events in Norfolk and Suffolk before spreading to the east of England and London.

Examples of the type of experience include:

·      -  Tastings of particular foods such as cheese

·       - Tours of vineyards

·        -Cookery demonstrations

·        -Educational wine tastings

·        -Supper clubs and pop-up dining

The web platform tasting365.com is in the final stages of testing and will be live in September.

ABOUT

Tasting365 will be the premier platform for finding and booking food and drink experiences.

http://www.tasting365.com

