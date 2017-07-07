News By Tag
Top Industry Awards Keep Coming For Roberts Mart
Roberts Mart & Co Ltd is celebrating international success for its design skills as the Yorkshire-based flexible printing and packaging company is carrying on this year where it left off in 2016, with a plethora of prestigious awards.
At the recent Flexographic Technical Association (FTA) 2017 Excellence in Flexography Awards in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, Roberts Mart picked up a Silver Award for the print quality of a wrapper designed for Cap'Mundo Artisan Espresso coffee capsules, which the judges described as "a clean print with excellent registration"
This accolade followed more awards closer to home at the 2017 European Flexographic Industry Association (EFIA) Awards Gala Dinner in Birmingham in March, where the company collected two Golds for 'Cadbury Dairy Milk Medley' and 'Bounty Hot Chocolate 140g Discounter' in the Best Use of Flexo for Brands and Retailers category.
At the same ceremony, Roberts Mart also received two silvers from the EFIA judges for its expertise in Flexo Print on Film Reverse Print Medium for 'Skittles Cookie Mix' and 'Cadbury Dairy Milk Medley'.
"At this rate, we'll have to invest in another trophy cabinet," joked Roberts Mart Managing Director William Roberts. He added: "We are delighted to receive these awards - it follows a very good year in 2016. It's particularly satisfying this year to have global recognition and the variety of the awards reflects our expertise in all aspects of flexible printed packaging for the food and drink sectors."
The latest gongs taking up space in Roberts Mart's cabinet comes after it clinched two Gold awards for its design skills at the 2016 FlexoTech International Print and Innovations Awards in October and another double at last year's EFIA Awards, where it also picked up two Golds, for Technical Innovation and Best Use of Flexo (http://www.roberts-
Winning awards is becoming second nature to one of the UK powerhouses of the flexible printing and packaging industry. It has gone from strength to strength and has made a multi-million pound investment in equipment and personnel at the company's Leeds-based production facility to meet the growing demand for its high-performance packaging films (http://www.roberts-
Roberts Mart was founded by William Roberts in 1852 and from paper merchanting, commercial printing and producing paper bags it has now developed into one of the UK's leading specialist producers of high performance packaging films used in a variety of industry sectors including food, beverage and household textiles like duvets.
Co-directors William and Ben are sixth generation of the Roberts family to run the firm, following in the footsteps of their father and chairman John, who was given an Outstanding Contribution award by the British Printing Industries Federation after over 50 years' service with the company. He handed over the day-to-day management in 2009 to his two sons but remains active in the business.
