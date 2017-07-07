News By Tag
The 2nd International Festival Of Ibn Battuta Announces 2017 Event Theme
The Moroccan Association of Ibn Battuta has selected the theme that will guide the development of the event program and activities of the association's 2nd International Festival of Ibn Battuta
The association President Aziz Benami states, "This event is an excellent opportunity to shed light on Ibn Battuta's travels, and adventures. It's also a great chance to present the ideas he developed after his travels that conveys values such as wisdom and courage, which made him an outstanding character."
Traveling can lead to many significant discoveries just like Ibn Battuta, a curious young man who traveled the world for almost 30 years. At the end his journey, he has contributed immensely on the area of travel literature and geography.
TRAVEL COMMUNITY CELEBRATES THE LEGACY OF IBN BATTUTA
"Traveling—it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller."
A travel and cultural festival, this four-day stimulating event features the journey of Ibn Battuta and some of history's world travelers presented through a series of social activities such as conferences, carnival parades, film showing, street art and exhibitions, gala dinner and much more.
This international travel festival is presented by the Moroccan Association of Ibn Battuta. The organization, founded in June 2015was established by tourism professionals and cultural heritage advocates. It is the world's first association created and dedicated to promoting the "Prince of Travelers" Ibn Battuta, his journeys, his travels and his life.
ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL OF IBN BATTUTA:
The International Festival of Ibn Battuta now on its second year aims to promote the culture of world travel. The festival brings together people coming from international travel communities to engage in different meaningful discoveries and to continue to keep Ibn Battuta's literary legacy alive. For more information, visit https://ibnbattuta.ma/
