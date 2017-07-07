Teleradiology Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Teleradiology Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2025

-- Teleradiology is a branch of telemedicine in which medical images are transmitted from one location to another location, so that they can be viewed and interpreted for diagnostic or consultative purposes by a radiologist. The process of teleradiology is based on the triad—an image sending station, a receiving image station and a transmission network that have high quality screen, which has been cleared for clinical purposes. Teleradiology is a means through which medical professionals can collaborate when they are not in the same location. This is an effective input for diagnosis and symptom control.Interpretation of all noninvasive imaging studies such as digitized x-rays, MRI, ultrasound, CT scan and nuclear medicine studies can be carried out by teleradiology. Teleradiology application are telediagnosis, telemonitoring, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and teleconsultation. This helps the radiologists to perform their work more efficiently. Ultrasound is one of the most promising imaging technology in teleradiology which are used for diagnosing medical aliments in women. Also it helps in tracking and visualization of the development stages of fetus during pregnancy.Teleradiology market by taxonomyGlobal Teleradiology Market by Product:· Computed Tomography (CT)· X-ray· Ultrasound· Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)· Nuclear imagingGlobal Teleradiology Market by Application:· Tele-diagnosis· Tele-consultation· Tele-monitoring· Picture archiving and communication system (PACS)· Radiology information system (RIS)Global Teleradiology Market by Technology Solutions:· Web-based teleradiology solutions· Cloud-based teleradiology solutionsIncrease in number of chronic disease cases around the globe expected to support the growth of teleradiology market in the near futureThe rise in prevalence of a number of chronic disorders such as breast cancer, cellulitis and osteomyelitis and the rise in number of emergence cases in rural areas led to an increased need for teleradiology services. Factors driving demand for teleradiology services include rise in expenditure on healthcare, improving healthcare infrastructure, and widening network of high-speed broadband services.North America and Europe is expected to support the large amount of market shares followed by Asia Pacific due to the rapid growth in technological innovations and high disposable income. Also the well-equipped healthcare centers and the novel approaches in medicine will lead to the growth and development of teleradiology. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the teleradiology market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, around 14 million cases of cancer were reported worldwide, leading to around 8.8 million deaths in 2015.As per National Cancer Institute (NIH), in 2016, around 1,685,210 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and around 595,690 people died from cancer. The people living beyond a cancer diagnosis was around 14.5 million in 2014 and is expected to reach around 19 million by the year 2024.According to WHO, Europe had more than 3.7 million cases of cancer and accounted around 8.3 million death in 2012. This is mainly attributed to high consumption of tobacco, alcohol, inappropriate diet, obesity and insufficient physical activity. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in Asia Pacific the most common cancer was the breast cancer in females around 18% of all cases was accounted in the year 2012, and it was the fourth most common cause of death, around 9% death occurred due to cancer in the region.Key Players of Teleradiology Market Includes:· Virtual Radiologic (vRAD)· NightHawk Radiology, Inc.· Sectra Imtec AB· StatRad· LLC· Agfa-Gevaert N.V.· ONARD· Global Diagnostics· Everlight Radiology· 4ways Healthcare Limited· RamSoft, Inc.· Sectra AB· Health Watch Tele Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.· ALTA VISTA TELERADIOLOGY· Argus Radiology· ONRAD, Inc.· FujiFilm Medical SystemsCoherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.