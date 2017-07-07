News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Restore Scan Secures Place as G-Cloud 9 Supplier
The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded Restore Scan, a division of Restore PLC, a place on the G-Cloud 9 framework agreement for the supply of cloud-based software to the Public Sector.
G-Cloud is a government initiative to support the growth in procurement of cloud and other services in the Public Sector (https://www.restore.co.uk/
The CCS works with both departments and organisations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery. The CCS goal is to become the "go-to" place for expert commercial and procurement services.
The framework will be regularly updated to include the most innovative and up-to-date technology and services, creating a more competitive digital marketplace. The main objectives are to make savings for the taxpayer while improving local and central government efficiency, and modernising practices.
Restore Scan (https://www.restore.co.uk/
Paul Moonan, MD, Restore Scan commented: "G Cloud helps by improving procurement processes and reducing costs – which means time and money savings for local authorities and others. Being awarded a place on the G-Cloud 9 framework is important to us, and testament to the great work by the Restore Scan team in developing powerful and usable digital capture, digital extraction, digital hosting and workflow automation solutions (https://www.restore.co.uk/
If you would like to talk to one of our team about our digital solutions please ring us on Freephone 0808 278 3271. or email onlisa.crickmer@
Media Contact
Ruth Williams
ruth.williams@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse