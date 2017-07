Restore Scan Secures Place as G-Cloud 9 Supplier

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded Restore Scan, a division of Restore PLC, a place on the G-Cloud 9 framework agreement for the supply of cloud-based software to the Public Sector.

--G-Cloud is a government initiative to support the growth in procurement of cloud and other services in the Public Sector (https://www.restore.co.uk/sectors/local-authorities.aspx), as they provide a flexible, agile and cost-effective modernisation solution. The initiative is primarily concerned with the central and local provision of cloud services, creating a supplier network of infrastructure, software and support solutions.The CCS works with both departments and organisations across the whole of the public sector to ensure maximum value is extracted from every commercial relationship and improve the quality of service delivery. The CCS goal is to become the "go-to" place for expert commercial and procurement services.The framework will be regularly updated to include the most innovative and up-to-date technology and services, creating a more competitive digital marketplace. The main objectives are to make savings for the taxpayer while improving local and central government efficiency, and modernising practices.Restore Scan ( https://www.restore.co.uk/ scan.aspx ) has been providing G-Cloud related services since 2015, and already has a strong presence in local and central government and the wider public sector nationwide, making it an ideal supplier for the G-Cloud 9 agreement.Paul Moonan, MD, Restore Scan commented: "G Cloud helps by improving procurement processes and reducing costs – which means time and money savings for local authorities and others. Being awarded a place on the G-Cloud 9 framework is important to us, and testament to the great work by the Restore Scan team in developing powerful and usable digital capture, digital extraction, digital hosting and workflow automation solutions ( https://www.restore.co.uk/ what-we-do.aspx )."If you would like to talk to one of our team about our digital solutions please ring us on Freephone 0808 278 3271. or email onlisa.crickmer@restore.co.uk