Biodegradable Packaging Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
When compared to the plastics packaging market the biodegradable packaging market is poised to witness the highest growth. The food packaging and beverage packaging market is likely to play a vital role in driving the global biodegradable packaging market. Lack of government support particularly in the developed countries is expected to restrain the market growth.
Some of the Key players in the market include Biopac, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Mondi Group, BASF SE, Novamont S.P.A, Rocktenn, International Paper, Natureworks LLC, Ranpak Corp, Stora Enso, Smurfit Kappa Group, GreenBlue, Amcor and Tetra Pak.
Materials Covered:
• Plastics
o Starch-based plastics
o Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
o Polylactic acid (PLA)
o Cellulose
o Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)
• Paper
o Flexible Paper
o Boxboard
o Corrugated Board
o Kraft
• Others
Applications Covered:
• Personal & Home Care
• Beverage Packaging
• Food Packaging
• Pharmaceuticals
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
