The Next-Gen Way To Optimize Healthcare With The Power Of Technology
O42Clinic is a leading company providing great medical facilities and bridging the gap between the doctors and patients. When they approached HeyPayless, they wanted to build a digital platform for patient and doctor e-care management.
They aim to bring the long-awaited simplicity to healthcare worldwide users. Potential patients can book their clinic appointments online, fill their prescriptions digitally, message their healthcare providers directly, receive their test results online, organize their health records online, grant temporary access to a new healthcare provider for continuity of care, complete pre-appointment form online, and have access to online medical consultation.
Through the social media platform users can engage in real-time chats, conduct free groups meetings, and make free phone and video calls worldwide. It has built a thriving platform for patients all over the world to connect, communicate, and collaborate for better interaction. This helps patient connect and gain valuable information from their fellow patients regarding their ailments. Group meetings act as a family-oriented gathering for patients to discuss their issues. Phone calls and video calls let patients interact with their doctors on a constant basis and provide information regarding their progress.
Healthcare On-The-Go:
Despite major advances in healthcare, our healthcare providers still face many unnecessary challenges that significantly interfere with actual patient care. 042Clinic works as a disruptive global virtual platform for healthcare provider by combining and universal electronic health record and patient portal software with extensive social networking platform. It directly connects healthcare providers with new and existing patients. A healthcare model fit for the 21st century, it is a natural extension to any Medical Practice or Medical Center.
The aim is to streamline the healthcare process and offer many benefits to both the healthcare providers and patients, as well as health insurers and health data assessment companies. With 042Clinic, healthcare providers grow their practice and at the same time improve the standards of care their patients receive.
HeyPayless took a period of six months to complete the development of this application from ideation to deployment. Upon its release, 042Clinic has received positive reviews by users and magazines. one-of-a-kind website, it has been a pathway for digital healthcare.
About HeyPayless:
HeyPayless (http://www.heypayless.com) is a Software Development Company (https://www.heypayless.com/
