Up to 55 Percent Discount Plus Treats Available at Sea Wind Boracay Until December 19, 2017
Sea Wind Boracay has rolled out a budget-saving promo which lets guests enjoy up to 55% discount on room rates plus a set of practical inclusions. These new offer is exclusively at the hotel's website until December 19, 2017.
Promo details are as follows:
Lean Season Promotion
Treat: Up to 55% room discount
Validity: Until December 19, 2017
Inclusions:
- Free room upgrade; subject to availability upon arrival
- Daily buffet breakfast
- Welcome Drinks
- Free use of swimming pool
- Complimentary bottled water
Guests must book this promo directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.
For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this cozy Boracay accommodation features:
- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone
- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island
- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities
- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons
- In-room massage service
- 3 dining options
Sink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/
Sea Wind Boracay
Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,
Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608
Philippines
Contact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091
