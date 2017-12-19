 
News By Tag
* Sea Wind Boracay
* Resort In Boracay
* Boracay Accommodation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Up to 55 Percent Discount Plus Treats Available at Sea Wind Boracay Until December 19, 2017

Sea Wind Boracay has rolled out a budget-saving promo which lets guests enjoy up to 55% discount on room rates plus a set of practical inclusions. These new offer is exclusively at the hotel's website until December 19, 2017.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sea Wind Boracay
* Resort In Boracay
* Boracay Accommodation

Industry:
* Travel

Subject:
* Deals

July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Boracay Island, PHILIPPINES — Sea Wind Boracay has rolled out a budget-saving promo which lets guests enjoy up to 55% discount on room rates plus a set of practical inclusions. These new offer is exclusively at the hotel's website until December 19, 2017.

Promo details are as follows:

Lean Season Promotion

Treat: Up to 55% room discount

Validity: Until December 19, 2017

Inclusions:

- Free room upgrade; subject to availability upon arrival

- Daily buffet breakfast

- Welcome Drinks

- Free use of swimming pool

- Complimentary bottled water

Guests must book this promo directly on the website of this resort in Boracay, at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/promo/. They must the click on the "Check Availability and Prices" button, and follow the easy instructions on the booking engine, which is powered by DirectWithHotels. The system requires full payment of the room cost to guarantee the reservation. As soon as the payment has been processed and accepted, a confirmation email is sent reporting instant confirmation. All guest information is secured by DigiCert and Trustwave.

Promo details may change without prior notice, but reservations made before any adjustments will still be honored.

For a truly enjoyable tropical vacation, this cozy Boracay accommodation features:

- Air-conditioned rooms and villas that are fitted with a cable TV, mini-bar, hot and cold shower, safety deposit box, and phone

- A private beach, which is one of the widest in the island

- A swimming pool with kiddie area, water sports facilities and island activities

- Banquet and catering services and a venue that can accommodate up to 500 persons

- In-room massage service

- 3 dining options

Sink into the comfort of this beachfront accommodation by booking direct online at http://www.seawindboracay.ph/.

Sea Wind Boracay

Boracay Boat Station 1, Roberto & Gloria Tirol Park,

Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan, 5608

Philippines

Contact Number: +63 (36) 288 3091

***

AboutDirectWithHotels

DirectWithHotels is in the business of making selling online simple and more profitable for hotels. Since 2005, we've helped over 1000 Hotel Partners (and counting) in 50 countries worldwide increase their direct bookings online. We attract visitors and drive traffic direct to their hotel websites with tactical online marketing, convert these visitors into bookers with a top-performing booking engine, and manage increasing reservations with an easy-to-use web interface. All this at a fixed, performance-based fee of just 10% for every direct booking. To know more about us, visit https://plus.google.com/105986890039071165998/.
End
Source:DirectWithHotels
Email:***@directwithhotels.com Email Verified
Tags:Sea Wind Boracay, Resort In Boracay, Boracay Accommodation
Industry:Travel
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Directwithhotels Philippines Limited News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share