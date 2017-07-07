 
Global Chromatography Data Systems Market To Reach USD 417.4 Million By 2022

 
 
Chromatography-Data-Systems-Market
Chromatography-Data-Systems-Market
 
Listed Under

Tag:
Chromatography Data Systems

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The global chromatography data systems market will grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period to reach $417.4 million by 2022, according to this latest publication from Meticulous Research. This is driven by the increasing need for laboratory automation, rising demand for a smooth flow of information and analysis in the clinical & life science research laboratories, and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and food & beverage industry.  However, lack of integration standards for laboratory informatics have negatively impacted on the growth of this market and are also expected to restrict the growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The global chromatography data systems market is segmented by product (stand-alone software and integrated software), by end-user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry, biotechnology industry, food & beverage industry, environmental testing, and others), by delivery mode (web-based, on-premises, and cloud-based), and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

Browse in-depth report on http://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-...

North America holds the major share in the global chromatography data systems market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific region. However, Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the global chromatography data systems market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising in R&D investments in this region by various government agencies and leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and growing food and beverage industry.

The key players operating in the global chromatography data systems market are Advanced Chemistry Development, Inc. (Canada), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), DataApex (Czech Republic), Gilson Inc. (U.S.), Jasco, Inc. (U.S.),Justice Laboratory Software (U.S.), Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sri Instruments (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.).

Key questions answered in the report-

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of product, delivery mode, end user, and regions/countries?

What is the historical market for chromatography data systems across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2015-2022?

What are the major drivers, restraints, and trends in the global chromatography data systems market?

Who are the major players in the global chromatography data systems market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

What are the recent developments in the global chromatography data systems market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global chromatography data systems market?

What are the geographical trends and high growth regions/ countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global chromatography data systems market and how do they compete with the global players?

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research is one of the leading independent full-service global market research and consulting companies focusing on medical devices, biotechnology, healthcare IT, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and agriculture domains. Meticulous Research produces global reports and custom studies for North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa regions.

Meticulous Research
+91 744-7780008
sales@meticulousresearch.com
Email:***@meticulousresearch.com Email Verified
