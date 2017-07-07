Charter Tax shortlisted for 'Boutique Firm of the Year' award



● South East tax experts in running for acclaimed STEP Private Client Awards 2017/18● Awards ceremony to be held at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel, London in September● "Delighted to have been recognised for the service provided to our clients."London and Kent-based tax firm, Charter Tax , has been shortlisted for a top prize at one of the most prestigious gatherings for the private client industry.The STEP Private Client Awards are renowned for recognising excellence on a global scale and are regarded as being the hallmark of quality within the private client industry. To be in the running for the 'Boutique Firm of the Year' award represents a boon for Charter Tax, whose aim to provide a full range of tax and accountancy services specifically tailored to its clients' needs has seen the business grow substantially since its founding in 2009.Having undergone a rigorous judging process, those companies shortlisted for the 'Boutique Firm of the Year' award were required to demonstrate the attributes and quality of service they offered to their clients. From detailing the approach taken to client management, to showcasing the ability to liaise and collaborate with other service providers, Charter Tax's dedication to offering a first-class, professional service to its client base, complemented by personal, engaging relationships, was recognised by the judging panel and saw the company added to the shortlist for the prize."We're delighted to have been recognised with this nomination for the service provided to our private clients," said Charter Tax Director, Janet Paterson. "Part of the ethos of the company is that we truly value each and every client we work with. Every member of the team aims to engender a friendly, lasting relationship with those we work with, and we take care to ensure that we represent a trusted advisor and can help resolve any queries or issues our clients have.""To have been shortlisted in the 'Boutique Firm of the Year' category demonstrates that this level of customer service really connects with our clients" added Mark Howard of Charter Tax. "Regardless of whether we are successful or not at the ceremony, it's a great honour simply to be on the list of nominees - this feels like a victory already. It also represents a fantastic opportunity for every member of the team to feel extremely proud of their efforts and to use the acclaim as motivation for continuing the successful development of the business."The STEP Private Client Awards 2017/18 will take place at Westminster Park Plaza Hotel, London on September 6, 2017. Alongside a host of leading industry names, Charter Tax will be looking to scoop the award for 'Boutique Firm of the Year' and take home the recognition of its industry peers.For more details on the STEP Private Client Awards, visit www.steppca.org/today.


