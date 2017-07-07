 
News By Tag
* Valgorect
* Valgorect Gel
* Valgorect Treatment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
13121110987


Valgorect As Alternative for treating bunions without surgery

 
 
logo_small_jpg
logo_small_jpg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Valgorect
* Valgorect Gel
* Valgorect Treatment

Industry:
* Beauty

Location:
* Columbus - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Products

COLUMBUS, Ohio - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- There are various remedies applicable for reducing the pain and discomfort of what the latin language calls Hallux Valgus - and the English calls bunions. Hallux means big toe, and valgus means distorted or in an improper position). It is a painful deformity of the big toe most common in women who wore high heels, or had jobs and lifestyles requiring too long periods of standing on one's feet, leaning forward and putting pressure on the big toe, thus causing it to turn away from the midline of the foot.

When feet are often squeezed into narrow, uncomfortable shoes, the big toe pushes against the other toes going over or under them. High heels add to the problem because they make the body lean forward causing the toes to get smashed into the front of the shoe, bearing most of the body pressure.

There are different mediums invented to reduce and prevent the problem with bunions. Unfortunately, only few of them can bring sustainable results. Even surgery is not claimed to be very effective in the long run - and undergoing a medical intervention can also worsen the inflammation and actually cause more pain instead of reducing it.

That is when a bunion cream called Valgorect made its appearance on the market. The cream contains particular plant extracts that were used in traditional medicine to soothe inflammation and dispel pain in the body. Customers that left reviews on the official page of the manufacturer actually claim that the regular application of Valgorect helped them to slow the progression of their bunions and escape the need to undergo painful surgery.

The good news about Valgorect is that its ingredients are actually natural. This helps for more subtle but sustainable improvement of the deformed bone. As opposed to more aggressively and invasive methods, Valgorect can really be called a gentle method. Its prolonged use can bring back comfort and reduce pain, yet it will make it happen gradually and sustainably - not a one-week miracle, but certainly something worth trying.

For the time being Valgorect can be ordered on the official website of the distributor - http://www.valgorect.com/
End
Source:Valgorect LLC
Email:***@valgorect.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share