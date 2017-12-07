News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
US Department of Defense: Social Media Under New Management
Following the successful launch of the US DoD's new Social Media Operations Center, Brad returns to host a session in this year's show entitled 'Military Social Media: Under New Management'.
Speaking to SMi Group in a quickfire interview, Brad says "We are under new management with a new administration, so we're actively working to transition our messaging to match our new leaders' priorities. I'll be talking more about this at the conference this year."
When asked about recent sector-specific social media developments, Brad says live-streaming 360 video is key.
"Right now, we're interested in doing Facebook Live 360, but we need to solve the challenge of transmission limitations. Will we have large enough bandwidth through a data provider to allow 360 videos to live stream at high quality? Depending on cellular congestion, it's not as simple as using your cell phone provider."
The full interview with Brad is available to view in the Download Centre at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
Other presentations at the conference will explore top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media integration into defence operations led by experts from military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation such as Cobham, Fujitsu and Saab.
The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.
Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/
For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.
For media queries please contact Honey de Gracia at hdegracia@smi-
Social Media Within the Defence and Military Sector 2017
6-7 December 2017
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse