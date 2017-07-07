New website launched - NOVA Rent a Car Croatia

NOVA RENT A CAR is happy to announce the launch of our new, beautifully designed website. The new rent a car site is updated with the latest information about car rental deals.

--has launched an upgraded version of the official website The new booking system significantly improves functionality through the upgraded scheme of work of the main menu, so the site has become more convenient and intuitive for clients who wishes to rent a car in Croatia.The interface was designed according to customer's wishes. In particular,over last 2 years were listening clients opinion, giving everyone an opportunity to leave comments, suggestions and recommendations on the work of the new website.The new website version is simple and neat, allowing visitors who wishes to hire a car to land on the home page and to learn the structure of the main sections and easily find the necessary information. The new booking reservation form allows our clients to get to most rent a car fleet details in just one click, giving opportunity to book a car that suits their car rental budget.Reservation form has also been significantly improved: it now has a simplified and better choice of pick up and return rental locations in various cities and airport locations and a possibility to check currency and price indication for specific car size. Other advantages of the new reservation system are quick modification of a query and sorting rental cars by size, price, transmission, locations and number of seats.Also, now My Booking section shows previously booked cars, which significantly reduces the time of creating a new car rental reservation. All business travelers and frequent clients will surely appreciate this innovation."It is the introduction of advanced IT- technologies and use of innovation that largely helped NOVA rent a car to significantly improve the quality of service and to achieve the international recognition. This launch of the new website is a next step to improve the service quality and cost-effectiveness of the company", said Rino Pavlov, fromis a company with a strong innovative vector, using the latest technology developments and solutions in all phases of its operations. According to the results of 2016, NOVA Rent a car entered, including international brands. We pride ourselves in providing best service and having great customer service rather than be largest in volume. In 2016 Nova rent a car received award Gold Travel service for more than 95% customer satisfaction.is one of most recognized Croatian independent rent a car companies and one of the largest car hire agencies in Croatia. Till end of 2016, they have served more than 100 thousand clients and travelers who have selected Croatia as their preferred holiday destination.serve more than 15 important locations in Croatia including airport and downtown rental car stations.operates one of the most modern and youngest car hire fleets in Croatia, numbering more than 850 cars with an average age up to 6 months. NOVA Rent a Car is among leaders in car rental in Croatia. In 2016 Nova Rent a Car was named byas the Best Rent Car in Croatia and nominee forasfor 2017.