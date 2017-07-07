Award-winning children's shows topbill launch of TFC's children's block, Chikiting Bonding

ABS-CBN children's shows "Team YeY!" and "Oyayi" to air on TFC starting this July in key countries worldwide

-- Learning will be made fun and easy for young Filipinos outside the Philippines as The Filipino Channel (TFC) launches its newest programming blockfeaturing ABS-CBN's award-winning educational and current children's TV programs, available soon in key countries worldwide starting July 16.According to the article "10 Facts About Early Child Development as a Social Determinant of Health" by the World Health Organization:"The brain develops more rapidly in the first few years of a child's life (gestation to 8 years of age). High quality early childhood care and education programs can improve children's chances for success later in life." The article adds: Investing in early interventions timed to take advantage of crucial phases of brain development is necessary for all children".Based on research and actual feedback, TFC developedto inspire learning and satisfy the young audience's quest for knowledge.Aiming to arm kids with new knowledge and aid them in exploring and honing their skills at this early age in a fun way,will also feature information and images that are easy to share with their friends. This way, the learning also becomes more inclusive.Theblock also aims to introduce young migrant Filipinos to their roots and create an appreciation of the Philippine culture.ABS-CBN Global Content Headexplains further: "The programs under TFC's Chikiting Bonding block will help the young Filipino migrants find that connection to their Filipino roots which will aid them in better understanding not only their parents of Filipino descent but also of themselves as they get exposed to various cultures and negotiate their identities so to speak, while at school".At original ABS-CBN TV Plus production "", kids will get to enjoy learning in a fun way while also discovering the Filipino culture through the different themes of the show every day:thewhere they learn new dance moves;where they learn to do simple snacks that they can enjoy with friends;where kids could enjoy doing arts and crafts;where kids discover and enjoy different Filipino games;which shares Filipino stories with values with kids;which lets them sing and learn new things about music;andthe day when they can explore any activity.Promising child stars, andwill lead in the dancing, singing, and creating of art and craftwork in the themed show.Since it premiered locally in 2016, "" had already won numerous awards. It was hailed "", while its hosts were named "" at the 11th UP Los Baños Gawad Gandingan awards. It was also named "" at the 25th Golden Dove awards.Meantime,),will accompany viewers in "", which introduces viewers to the Filipino culture that includes traditional games, practices, and values.The show's theme is based from the children's book written by, which won as the "" in the nationwide search initiated by the National Council for Children's Television (NCCT) in 2012. This year, "" was hailed "" at the 15th Gawad Tanglaw awards.Several shows which are currently airing on ABS-CBN in the Philippines are also part of theblock:• "" hosted by, which takes the viewers to different adventures where they get to discover mind-blowing facts; learn interesting science trivia; and explore different cultures• classic fantasy-themed shows, "" and", both of which teach viewers different life lessons and Filipino values children can live by even in the modern times.So, let these award-winning shows and current favorites perk up children's mornings, with new knowledge, new-found skills they could share with their friends in TFC's newest block on its cable and satellite platforms,, Mondays to Sundays, starting July 16 in key countries worldwide.For more updates and schedule of shows, visit tfc-usa.com, tfc-ca.com, emea.kapamilya.com, or visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow globalandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.