Award-winning children's shows topbill launch of TFC's children's block, Chikiting Bonding

ABS-CBN children's shows "Team YeY!" and "Oyayi" to air on TFC starting this July in key countries worldwide
 
 
A lot of fun and adventure await the kids in educa
 
QUEZON CITY, Philippines - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Learning will be made fun and easy for young Filipinos outside the Philippines as The Filipino Channel (TFC) launches its newest programming block, "Chikiting Bonding," featuring ABS-CBN's award-winning educational and current children's TV programs, available soon in key countries worldwide starting July 16.

According to the article "10 Facts About Early Child Development as a Social Determinant of Health" by the World Health Organization: "The brain develops more rapidly in the first few years of a child's life (gestation to 8 years of age).  High quality early childhood care and education programs can improve children's chances for success later in life."  The article adds:  Investing in early interventions timed to take advantage of crucial phases of brain development is necessary for all children".

Based on research and actual feedback, TFC developed Chikiting Bonding to inspire learning and satisfy the young audience's quest for knowledge.

Aiming to arm kids with new knowledge and aid them in exploring and honing their skills at this early age in a fun way, Chikiting Bonding will also feature information and images that are easy to share with their friends.  This way, the learning also becomes more inclusive.

The Chikiting Bonding block also aims to introduce young migrant Filipinos to their roots and create an appreciation of the Philippine culture.

ABS-CBN Global Content Head Ned Legaspi explains further: "The programs under TFC's Chikiting Bonding block will help the young Filipino migrants find that connection to their Filipino roots which will aid them in better understanding not only their parents of Filipino descent but also of themselves as they get exposed to various cultures and negotiate their identities so to speak, while at school".

At original ABS-CBN TV Plus production "Team YeY!", kids will get to enjoy learning in a fun way while also discovering the Filipino culture through the different themes of the show every day:
the Galaw Go! where they learn new dance moves;
Snaks Naman where they learn to do simple snacks that they can enjoy with friends;
Artstig where kids could enjoy doing arts and crafts;
Game Play where kids discover and enjoy different Filipino games; StorYey which shares Filipino stories with values with kids;
Sound Check which lets them sing and learn new things about music;
and Sunday Funday the day when they can explore any activity.

Promising child stars Luke Alford, Raven Cajuguiran, Mitch Naco, Sam Shoaf, AJ Urquia, and Hannah Vito will lead in the dancing, singing, and creating of art and craftwork in the themed show.

Since it premiered locally in 2016, "Team YeY!" had already won numerous awards.   It was hailed "Most Development-Oriented Children's Program", while its hosts were named "Best Children's Program Hosts" at the 11th UP Los Baños Gawad Gandingan awards.  It was also named "Best TV Children's Program" at the 25th Golden Dove awards.

Meantime, Kuya Maki (Icko Gonzalez), Tama Raw, Bon Haribon, Diva Butanding, Tarsiera, Dok Pil will accompany viewers in "Oyayi", which introduces viewers to the Filipino culture that includes traditional games, practices, and values.

The show's theme is based from the children's book written by Fernando Rosal Gonzalez, which won as the "Coolest Television Proposal" in the nationwide search initiated by the National Council for Children's Television (NCCT) in 2012.  This year, "Oyayi" was hailed "Best Children's Program" at the 15th Gawad Tanglaw awards.

Several shows which are currently airing on ABS-CBN in the Philippines are also part of the Chikiting Bonding block:

• "Matanglawin" hosted by Kim Atienza, which takes the viewers to different adventures where they get to discover mind-blowing facts; learn interesting science trivia; and explore different cultures
• classic fantasy-themed shows, "Wansapanataym" and
"Superbook Reimagined", both of which teach viewers different life lessons and Filipino values children can live by even in the modern times.

So, let these award-winning shows and current favorites perk up children's mornings, with new knowledge, new-found skills they could share with their friends in TFC's newest block on its cable and satellite platforms, Chikiting Bonding, Mondays to Sundays, starting July 16 in key countries worldwide.

For more updates and schedule of shows, visit tfc-usa.com, tfc-ca.com, emea.kapamilya.com, or visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyasandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.

