News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RCOM AND SAFE HOST – The next big deal to watch out!
Reliance Communications headed by Anil Ambani is about to join hands with Swiss data center collocation provider Safe Host. This will permit Safe Host to escalate its vitality in the International network market.
Viewing the entire situation as an advantageous deal for Safe Host, Mumbai-based Telco commented,
"This partnership will provide Safe Host with enhanced coverage and increased diversity options to be more competitive, especially along the emerging markets corridor, which further solidifies its position as a truly global collocation provider,"
Owing to this initiative, Swiss enterprises will have a major role to play in the Asian and Middle East markets.
When we reached out to Mark Russell, Managing Director, GCX International, he weighed the partnership and said, "The Swiss business ecosystem is undergoing significant transformation with the rise of digital economy, advances in technology convergence, as well as the rapidly growing tech-savvy population, and it is mission critical to have a scalable and reliable infrastructure to capitalize on the next wave of globalization."
The deal looks promising to Russel and it will act as a catalyst for Swiss companies to explore business avenues in developing markets as well as cloud providers via GCX Cloud X platform.
Safe Host chief executive Gérard Sikias said: "Our partnership with GCX means that we can provide high-performance global reach into our data centers, strengthening our ecosystem and supporting the digital strategy of our customers across multiple industries."
According to the company, GCX is a world's largest private undersea cable system covering more than 68,000 kilometers and is combined with RComs' 200,000 route kilometers of domestic optic fiber backbone.
Refrence link: http://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/
Contact
Reliance communication
***@repindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse