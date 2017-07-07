News By Tag
Find Handloom & Handcrafted Products by Artisans of Rural India at BlessingsNLove.com
Blessings International is proud to launch their website BlessingsNLove.com offering the beautiful Indian handloom products online. These products are handcrafted /handwoven by the skilled rural Indian artisans.
BlessingsNLove has launched their online store to make it convenient for buyers to buy the Indian handloom products that are popular all over the world. From this online platform, they aim to extend their presence worldwide.
The online store of BlessingsNLove offers some of the most alluring range of Indian handloom products available till date. They provide the genuine, unadulterated and fully traditional range of Indian handlooms. The whole range of products available with them has been designed by expert Indian artisans. Whether it is Bengal Handloom sarees from weavers of Shantipur, West Bengal, Block prints from Chippas of Bagru Rajasthan, Maheswari Handloom sarees from weavers of Maheswar, Madhya Pradesh and Chanderi Handloom suits and sarees from weavers of Chanderi, you can now find everything online just at a click. That makes it easier to purchase some of the most loved attractions from an online store, at a reasonable price, which meets the needs and requirements of buyers.
The biggest benefit of shopping at BlessingsNLove.com is that they work very closely with different artisans/weavers from various parts of India. Customers can get all the handwoven/handcrafted products directly from the creators of this art, thereby eliminating middleman interference.
According to the owner and founder of BlessingsNLove, Priyanka Mishra – "We at BlessingsNLove believe that in India we have an abundant hidden talent in our artisans, weavers and craftsman. The rural women of India from different weavers, craftsman community have inspired us a lot that we have decided to bring out their talent through our products. We are trying to create an online market which is easily accessible by all for these timeless beauties."
At BlessingsNLove, one can find a lot of items that are related to handloom, handicrafts & Indian culture. They specialise in selling women's wear such as Salwar-suits (http://blessingsnlove.com/
For all your exclusive handcrafted products requirements, BlessingsNLove.com is the perfect place that offers easy payment options and a lot of product choices. Log on to their online store today. For any other query, call them at 9654175023.
About the Company:
BlessingsNLove.com is an organisation based in Faridabad, NCR. The company started in 2011. BlessingsNLove started as a dream of Priyanka Mishra, who loves and admires Indian ethnic fashion. At their store, they offer a wide range of Kurtis, Anarkalies, Sarees and Salwar suits made out of cotton, silk and other high quality textile materials. You can also find handcrafted varieties such as charming Chikankari, Fascinating Block Prints, and Incredible Ikkat to Magnificent Maheshwari sarees.
