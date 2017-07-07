News By Tag
Stock Tents: Tents that Stretch an Extra Mile for Your Event
Stock Tents is a leading stretch tent rental company headquartered in Hermanus, South Africa. The company was established in 2009 as a small company offering Bedouin/Stretch Tents to the surrounding areas. They have grown since, and now supply tents to many event companies around Hermanus, Bredasdrop, Caledon, the Overberg and Cape Town.
Why Choose Them
Stock Tents is a company that supplies tents to both individuals and event companies. Here are a few reasons to choose them:
• They have been around since 2009. Their extensive experience in supplying tents to various events allows them to understand the specific needs of their clients.
• Stock tents offer Bedouin/stretch tents that are not only flexible but even waterproof to a large extent.
• The tents are hired out at cost-effective prices. Bedouin tents/ stretch tents are less expensive than the marquee tent.
• Their tents can be stretched over trees, ponds, buildings or on uneven surfaces.
• The tents can last up to 2 years if they are erected well and the weather is forgiving. Once the tents are hired, clients can keep them for 3 to 4 days or for longer periods of time with an additional cost.
• Their tents comply with all the safety regulations. They also help their clients get an engineeringcertificate which is required when a large tent is set up or whenthe tent is set up on municipal land.
• They also offer lighting and dance floors on rental. If you are planning an event, their affiliates which include photographers, wedding planners, catering and coordinators can be very helpful.
• Clients can request an estimate quote by filling out a simple form available on their website.
Client satisfaction is their prime motto and they have a large number of satisfied clients due to their high quality services.
To know more about the company or to get a free estimate, visit their website at: www.stocktents.com
About the Company:
Stock Tents is a stretch tent rental company headquartered at Hermanus, South Africa. They offer Bedouin/stretch tent on rent to event companies and individuals of the surrounding area. Lighting and dance floor rentals are also offered by them. Their affiliates include coordinators, catering services, wedding planners and photographers.
Contact
6 Butterfly Street
Hermanus, Western Cape
+27(0)72 656 6370
info@stocktents.com
