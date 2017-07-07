NAME Offers the Best-Rated Wedding Planning and PR Course in Kolkata

PR and Wedding Planning course of NAME is among the best. It works in close association with the industry.

National Academy of Media & Events

NAME or National Academy of Media & Events offers industry standard wedding planning and PR diploma course in the City of Joy, Kolkata. Its curriculum and course methodologies provide the best of training to the students.NAME has designed its wedding planning and PR course in a manner that it meets every vital aspect of modern industry. The course grooms every aspirant in all possible way and exposes their creativity to the industry. The prime motive of this course is to introduce the varieties of events, their elements and categories, the stages of an event organizing, departments in event management and the entire event process.Public relations form a vital aspect of this curriculum. Aspirants are taught to make effective business communication with the client and the persons involved in the organization. Introducing the concept of wedding planning and its technicalities are inevitably the essential features of this course of NAME.The best part of academic regime is the placement training where students are prepared for the real job market. To know about Wedding Planning and Event Management course of this institute, visit their website atNAME well understands that only classroom training or theoretical learning will not assist the students in any way. Practical training is also necessary to have a glimpse of the real industry in their course tenure. So, their course methodology includes –· Case studies· Workshops· Lectures from Industry speakers· Project work· Live practical training· Internships· Personality and soft skill development· Interview or job preparationAll these give ample industry exposure to its students. Eminent panel of faculties visit this institute to provide training to the aspirants. They share valuable information and experience which helps aspirants in final placement.NAME is an event management school of Kolkata providing industry-relevant vocational education. It creates talented professionals for the Entertainment and Event industry. It provides diploma courses in various subjects like Event Management, Wedding Planning, Public Relations and Advertising. Its mission is to encourage creative development of students and provide best talents to the industry.