LCR Capital to host an Investor Day at The Surf Club Four Seasons and Residences on July 19th
The Investor Day will include an exclusive tour of the property located on nine beautiful acres of oceanfront, followed by a Q&A session with Fort Partners (the project developer). All attendees who decide to invest in the EB-5 program through LCR's Four Seasons project will receive a discount of $2,000 on their administration fee.
The Investor Day will provide potential EB-5 investors the opportunity to explore Four Seasons Hotel and Residences at The Surf Club, as well as to interact with the project developers, LCR's senior leadership team, and various leading EB-5 industry and immigration experts. It will be the perfect opportunity to learn more about LCR's most recent project and all those involved.
When speaking of the upcoming Investor Day meeting, Suresh Rajan, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, remarked, "This will be a splendid opportunity to network with leading EB-5 industry experts and exclusively review the project and property. The Q&A session with Fort Partners and dinner with our senior management team will prove to be beneficial to all prospective investors. This has been something that many of our investors have requested in the past and we are happy to dedicate a day to make this experience as enjoyable as possible for them. We have clients flying in from India, South Africa, Brazil and more. We are looking forward to meeting all the interested attendees!"
Interested individuals who meet the EB-5 program's standard requirements and wish to attend the Investor Day on July 19th may R.S.V.P. at seminar@lcrcapital.com or sign up at http://bit.ly/
About the project
Situated on 900 feet of pristine white sand beach, Surfside, Florida is the sophisticated epicenter of this exclusive enclave in the North Beach area of Miami. With Collins Avenue outside the front door, prestigious Bal Harbour shopping nearby and the nightlife of South Beach and Miami just a short drive away, Four Seasons offers a serene and luxurious getaway. It is a modern architectural marvel set amid nine acres of lush tropical gardens and gentle surf shaded by majestic palms.
"The Surf Club is rich with fascinating stories, and now, we are re-imagining Miami's nostalgic past with the beach lifestyle for today's sophisticated traveller," says General Manager Reed Kandalaft. "Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club promises memorable holidays, preserving and respecting the legacy of the club while adding new elements and our legendary Four Seasons service that will make the experience of staying here absolutely unparalleled."
About LCR Capital Partners
LCR Capital Partners was founded in 2012 by first-generation U.S. immigrants who met at Harvard Business School. LCR is a U.S. private investment firm that provides growth capital to premier resort developments as well as the top performing brands in the franchise industry. Suresh Rajan, the CEO of LCR Capital, and his team are committed to providing high-net-worth investors with the best EB-5 processing experience possible. The LCR team is proud to offer quality investment projects that ensure both the safety of investors' assets and the successful attainment of green cards for LCR's clients. LCR's primary client base comes from Latin America, India, South Africa, China, and the Middle East. As a firm founded by first-generation U.S. immigrants, LCR understands and seeks to alleviate the challenges and maximize the opportunities associated with starting a new life in the United States.
About the EB-5 Program
The EB-5 Investor Visa Program is the fastest and most reliable way for Indian high-net-worth investors to earn a U.S. green card. The program provides U.S. green cards and permanent residency to an investor and their immediate family (all unmarried children up to age of 21) through a one-time investment of $500,000 USD into a new U.S. business that creates 10 or more American jobs.
Since most alternatives ways of obtaining a U.S. green card (e.g. H-1B, EB-2, EB-3) involve long waiting times and cumbersome processes, LCR's clients are increasingly taking advantage of the EB-5 visa's multiple benefits including high approval rates, relatively quick processing times, and a competitive return on investment.
