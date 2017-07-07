News By Tag
Agrisea Firestorm now has Ryzen & Radeon FX
The Agrisea Firestorm features AMD's Ryzen 7 8-core liquid cooled processor; 64GB of DDR4 memory; dual Radeon FX 580 8GB video cards, two 1TB Solid State Drives & one 10GB hard drive; 16x Blu-Ray burner with 3D playback; 1,300 watt fully modular gold power supply & a 1500VA Line-Interactive Sine Wave UPS; Surround sound speakers; Gaming keyboard & mouse; ubuntu 64-bit Linux or no operating system; and comes standard with our exclusive Infinity Warranty.
Agrisea Technologies Corp. is an Oregon-based Original Equipment Manufacturer of high technology computing products for selected residents & businesses in the United States of America (restrictions are in place for certain states due to electronic recycling laws) - Buy Online or by Mail Order. Full specifications may be found under the Products section of http://agrisea.net
